CommonSpirit's quarterly patient, premium revenue up 12.3% year over year

CommonSpirit Health reported $34 million in operating income during the first quarter of its fiscal year, down from $167 million in the same period the year before, according to financial data (PDF) released Tuesday.

With COVID-19 provider relief stripped out of its operating income, it reported $32 million, compared to an operating loss of $25 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the quarter ending Sept. 30, it reported $8.5 billion in total revenue, including $7.99 billion in patient and premium revenue. That's up $877 million in net patient and premium revenues, or 12.3% year over year, according to the filing.

Total operating revenues increased $828 million over the prior-year quarter, according to the report.

Major challenges in the quarter included the ongoing labor shortages and spikes in COVID-19 cases in the late summer, according to the report. The health system said efforts put in place to maintain stability during the pandemic, such as flex time and furloughs, have evolved into strategies to weather the labor challenges.

For example, CommonSpirit is encouraging workers to take paid time off to manage stress and well-being, shortening length of stay as much as possible and temporarily increasing PTO caps. It has worked with skilled nursing facilities, broadened internal programs and extended the reach of hospitalists to manage the length of stay required for COVID-19 patients, the system said.

"As the industry grapples with escalating salary costs for travelers and staff alike, particularly with increased supplemental pay, CommonSpirit has developed programs to encourage retention and has created internal float pools and an internal registry," the health system said in the filing.

CommonSpirit said that although COVID-19 cases spiked during late July and August, with cases up nearly fivefold during that window, they have trended downward since. The system was well-positioned to manage the spike after weathering similar surges under the pandemic.