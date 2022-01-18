CMS sets COVID-19 vaccination deadlines for healthcare workers in 24 more states

With an affirmatory Supreme Court decision in the rearview, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published new guidance Friday afternoon setting healthcare workforce vaccination deadlines for all but one of the states in which its requirement was enjoined.

Across those 24 states, eligible healthcare providers must have a COVID-19 vaccination policy in place with all staff having received at least one dose of a vaccine, a pending or approved qualifying exemption, or a temporary delay as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by Feb. 14, according to Friday’s guidance.

By March 15, those same facilities must also have the entirety of their staff fully vaccinated, approved for an exemption or recognized as having a CDC-recommended delay. CMS defined a completed vaccine series as one dose of a single-dose vaccine or all doses of a multiple-dose vaccine series, with no mention of booster shots.

The states subject to these deadlines are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

“Federal, state, Accreditation Organization and CMS-contracted surveyors will begin surveying for compliance with these requirements as part of initial certification, standard recertification or reaccreditation, and complaint surveys 30 days following the issuance of this memorandum,” CMS wrote in its Friday guidance.

RELATED: Supreme Court upholds HHS' vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, blocks OSHA's large employer mandate

CMS previously told facilities in the 25 states and other territories that were unaffected by legal stays they would have until Jan. 27 for staff to receive a first shot or exemption and until Feb. 28 for the full series or exemption.

Texas is now the only state in which CMS’ interim final rule regarding staff COVID-19 vaccination is not being implemented.

The Lone Star State still has a preliminary injunction against the requirement that was not affected by the Supreme Court’s recent decisions.

The Biden administration has pushed the courts to drop the preliminary injunction but, in the meantime, instructed surveyors in the state not to “undertake any efforts to implement or enforce the [interim final rule].”

CMS’ COVID-19 vaccine requirement applies to roughly 10.4 million healthcare workers at 76,000 medical facilities, according to the Biden administration.

The policy was broadly welcomed by the medical community and hospital industry as a “common-sense” measure to limit COVID-19 transmission, although some individual facilities and the nursing home/assisted living industries worried that the requirement would worsen an ongoing labor shortage.

Staffing concerns were also cited by each of the states that moved to obtain the preliminary injunctions alongside arguments that the federal government and its health agencies had overstepped their bounds.