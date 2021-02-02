Cleveland Clinic finalizes deal with Sisters of Charity to add Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center has become a full member of Cleveland Clinic’s system in a deal announced late last year.

Mercy Medical, a hospital located in southeastern Ohio, was previously a member of the Sisters of Charity Health System. It will still maintain its Catholic affiliation.

“Together, we will deliver exceptional care to patients in Stark County and beyond as we continue the Catholic tradition of healing the body, mind and spirit,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., in a statement.

Cleveland Clinic noted that any services at the 476-bed facility, including those tied to the response to COVID-19, will continue without any interruptions.

Cleveland Clinic sought to add Mercy Medical back in September 2019 before the 19-hospital system was slammed by the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. The system reached a deal back in December with the Sisters of Charity.

Hospitals have grappled with lower revenue throughout 2020 due to the pandemic. Patient volumes plummeted in March and April as hospitals were forced to cancel elective procedures to preserve capacity for fighting COVID-19.

But Cleveland Clinic has weathered the crisis as volumes crept back up for the rest of the year. The system reported operating income of $133.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 thanks in part to federal provider relief funds.