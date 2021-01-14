Chutes & Ladders—YouTube nabs former CVS exec; Highmark appoints chief inclusion officer

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

YouTube

Garth Graham, M.D.

(YouTube)

Garth Graham, M.D., who was formerly CVS' chief community health officer, was named head of YouTube's new effort to bring more authoritative healthcare content to its platform.

Graham, who was also previously president of the Aetna Foundation, served in public health roles in two presidential administrations as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of health.

He also previously served as assistant dean for health policy and chief of health services research at the University of Florida School of Medicine. He is a cardiologist and holds both an M.D. and an M.P.H. from Yale.

Graham will report to Karen DeSalvo, M.D., chief health officer at YouTube's parent company Google, though his work will focus on the streaming platform.

Highmark Health

Robert James

(Highmark)

Robert James was appointed to the new role of chief diversity and inclusion officer at Highmark Health.

James joined Highmark in 2015 as supplier diversity director and developed the program into one of the top award-winning supplier diversity programs in the Americas, officials said.

James will work with Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, M.D., who serves as Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN's) chief clinical diversity, equity and inclusion officer. James will implement and advise upon Highmark Health’s enterprisewide diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, while Larkins-Pettigrew will focus her efforts across AHN to shape an inclusive workplace culture, officials said.

James previously served as CEO of a diversity and inclusion consulting firm and in an advisory role with the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a practicing lawyer for more than 20 years, he spent several years facilitating historically black colleges and universities financings nationally for capital projects through a U.S. Department of Education program.

CVS Health

Laurie Havanec (CVS)

Laurie Havanec was named executive vice president and chief people officer at CVS Health.

Havenec succeeds Lisa Bisaccia, who is retiring after 16 years at the company, officials said in a statement.

Havanec most recently served as executive vice president and chief people officer of Otis Worldwide Co., the world's leading company for elevator and escalator maintenance, installation and service.

She also formerly served as corporate vice president of talent and HR at United Technologies Corporation and was previously a senior HR leader at Aetna.

Havanec will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report to Lynch. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing and a JD, both from the University of Connecticut.

Advantia Health

Vincent Bradley

(Advantia)

Vincent Bradley was named CEO of women's health company Advantia Heath.

Advantia's co-founder Sean Glass, who previously held the role, will continue in his role on the company's board of directors, officials said in an announcement.

Bradley previously served as divisional vice president at employer-based healthcare service Take Care Health Systems, which is now known as Premise Health. He was also formerly president and CEO of Banfield Pet Hospital, the world’s largest veterinary practice with more than 1,000 hospitals and over 4,000 doctors. He also founded and served as CEO at Heart + Paw, a multisite veterinary practice.

> VisiQuate announced the addition of Terry Blessing III as SVP of client development and Chuck Rackley as EVP of Velocity Consulting and their HealthMobile.D ecosystem.

> Glenn Colarossi was named head of business development at Aviv Clinics, the company announced.

> Physician-scientist and clinician Lawrence (Lance) S. Prince, M.D., was appointed chief of the division of neonatal and developmental medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine as well as professor of pediatrics and co-director of the Johnson Center for Pregnancy and Newborn Services at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.