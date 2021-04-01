Chutes & Ladders—Walmart CMO to depart; Color nabs CFO from Google

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Walmart

Tom Van Gilder, M.D.

(Walmart)

Tom Van Gilder, M.D. plans to leave the role of chief medical officer of Walmart on May 15, officials announced this week.

Van Gilder, was Walmart U.S.’ first full-time chief medical officer and served in the role for three years.

An internal memo from Walmart Health and Wellness Executive Vice President Cheryl Pegus, M.D., said Van Gilder was leaving to "first to enjoy the Wisconsin spring thaw with his family and then pursue new opportunities."

In her memo, Pegus said Van Gilder arrived as the clinical leader for what became Walmart Health and led its first clinical model design, including its Community Health Worker program. She credited him with advising the entire company during the pandemic to "guide how we supported our associates, protected our customers, handled state mandates, enacted our remote work policy, and how we rolled out testing and vaccinations," Pegus wrote.

There is no word on Walmart's plans to replace him.

Color

Mike Herring

(Color)

Mike Herring, who is the former business finance officer at Google, was hired to become Color's first chief financial officer.

In the new role, Herring will lead finance as a key partner to CEO Othman Laraki and other members of the leadership team, officials said in a statement.



Herring has previously served as CFO of a number of companies such as Pandora, Omniture and Ancestry.com. Specifically, Mike has scaled platform companies in a variety of industries to capitalize on changing market dynamics.

He has managed finance, strategy, sales, operations, content licensing and investor relations teams ranging in size of up to 1,800 individuals.

As the business finance officer for Google's platforms and ecosystems, emerging products and G&A functions, he was the senior finance lead on large product areas, most significantly Android, Chrome and Play, as well as significant support functions such as real estate, people operations, legal, communications, policy and trust and safety.

Herring earned a bachelor’s degree in economics/business and political science from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a certified public accountant.

Scripps Health

Craig Uejo, M.D.

(Scripps Health)

Craig Uejo, M.D. was named to the newly created position of chief quality officer of nonprofit health system Scripps Health.

The position is part of the health system's corporate leadership team. In the new role, Uejo will oversee efforts to elevate the quality and safety of healthcare at Scripps’ acute-care hospitals and outpatient clinics across San Diego County. He will also direct performance improvement initiatives and ensure compliance with the data reporting requirements of regulatory agencies, officials said.

Uejo previously served as associate chief quality officer at Scripps, a new position he took on in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. He will continue to serve as medical director of occupational health and safety at Scripps, a role he has held since 2012.

Uejo also formerly served as Scripps’ lead corporate physician for infection prevention and employee safety and was medical director of Scripps’ employee wellness program.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California (UC), Irvine and his medical degree from the University of Southern California. He completed his medical residency at UC San Diego and UC Irvine and later earned a master’s degree in public health from San Diego State University. Uejo is board-certified in preventive medicine with an emphasis in occupational health.

Zillion

Cheryl Morrison

Deutsch (Zillion)

Cheryl Morrison Deutsch was named president and CEO of Zillion, a health tech company, effective immediately.

Morrison Deutsch previously served over four years as Zillion’s chief experience officer. She will lead the company’s strategic direction with a focus on accelerating health and wellness programs to market on the Zillion Platform.

Prior to Zillion, Morrison Deutsch served as executive director of customer experience, collaboration and transformation at Kronos.

She is a former thought leader at Cloud Technology Partners. Morrison Deutsch also served as chief application officer at Health Dialog.

> Envision Healthcare announced Henry Howe will serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer. He has held the position on an interim basis since January.

> Clover Health appointed Bill Robinson, a two-time public company executive, to its board of directors. He will also serve as chairman of the talent and compensation committee.

> UNC Greensboro (UNCG) announced Debra J. Barksdale as its new dean of the school of nursing. She will officially begin in July.

> Mike Dixon, a managing partner at Transformation Capital, is joining Cleo's board of directors.