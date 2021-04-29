Chutes & Ladders—St. Elizabeth's taps health system vet as president; Verily adds a chief revenue officer

nm,Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

James Terwilliger

(St. Elizabeth's

Medical Center)

James Terwilliger was tapped as the new president of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, a Boston medical facility and teaching hospital within the Steward Health Care System.

Terwilliger was previously executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where he increased clinical productivity through updates to the system’s operating model.

He has also held leadership roles at Montefiore Health System, Indiana University Health Methodist and University Hospitals, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, USC University Hospital and UCLA Health System.

St. Elizabeth’s highlighted Terwilliger’s “process-driven approach” that has a heavy emphasis on organizational priority transparency and accountability.

Verily

Lisa Greenbaum

(Verily)

Lisa Greenbaum has joined Verily, Alphabet’s healthcare and life sciences subsidiary, as its new chief revenue officer.

She comes by way of fertility benefits company Progyny, where she headed sales, account management and channel partnerships in a chief client officer role. This was preceded by 15 years at WebMD where she served as a group general manager and other sales roles at HealthStream, Merck and Proctor & Gamble.

In the newly created role, Greenbaum will be overlooking all of Verily’s commercial activities. These include sales, business development, alliance management, sales operations and other related areas.

Teladoc Health

Claus Jensen

(Teladoc Health)

Claus Jensen has taken on the mantle of chief innovation officer for telehealth giant Teladoc Health.

Jensen previously oversaw the technology and data efforts of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as the organization’s chief digital officer and head of technology. Before this, he was chief technology officer of CVS Health-Aetna and helmed other technology leadership roles for Danske Bank and IBM.

Teladoc noted that Jensen has a history of building and scaling teams focused on product innovation, information systems, health informatics and data products. He will be tapping these experiences to lead the company’s research and development team going forward, Teladoc said.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Tich Changamire, M.D.

(CareFirst)

Tich Changamire, M.D., has been announced as CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield’s new chief medical officer.

Changamire’s 20 years of medical and health plan experience started in Zimbabwe, where he served as a medical officer. After pursuing additional medical and public health training in the U.S., he worked as a professor of family medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

Changamire also served as the chief medical officer for Humana Health Horizons in Louisiana. There he developed and implemented clinical programs focused on improved health outcomes among the Medicaid plan’s members.

With his newest role, Changamire will now captain CareFirst’s efforts on healthcare affordability, quality and accessibility.

Inspira Health Foundation

Peter Kaprielyan

(Inspira Health)

Peter Kaprielyan has added chief development officer of the Inspira Health Foundation to his existing responsibilities at South Jersey-based Inspira Health. The nonprofit foundation supports the provider network’s programs and care services through philanthropy.

Kaprielyan has been at the health system for 20 years and was the vice president of organizational improvement and philanthropy at Underwood-Memorial Hospital, which merged with South Jersey Healthcare to form Inspira Health in 2012.

He held the position of vice president of government and external relations at Inspira Health since that time and will continue in that role alongside the new title.

Kaprielyan has also held positions at hospitals and medical colleges over the course of his career and serves on the boards of local government groups.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s acting chief information officer and chief technology officer roles have been filled by Vid Desai after last week’s departure of Amy Abernethy, M.D.

Uber Health has brought on Caitlin Donovan as its global head, the company announced Thursday.

University Hospitals has added Michelle Hereford as the system chief nursing executive.

Southwestern Health Resources has announced Carey LeMener, M.D., as chief network and physician experiences officer.

Medical University of South Carolina Health has tapped Julian Hinesley as CEO of its Florence Division.

MedMinder Systems, the maker of integrated medication adherence and delivery products for pharmacies, has appointed David Shulkin, M.D., the former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, as the chairman of its board of directors.

Carlsbad Medical Center has named Nick Arledge as its new CEO.

HSBlox, a social determinants of health company, has brought on John Schwartz as its chief revenue officer.

Signify Health, a healthcare analytics platform, has added Heather Dixon to its board of directors, serving on the audit committee.