Chutes & Ladders—Sinai Chicago CEO, president to step down; MGH names next president

Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry.

Sinai Chicago

Karen Teitelbaum

(Sinai Chicago)

Karen Teitelbaum, president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, will be stepping down from those roles at the end of the year, the health system announced Thursday.

Teitelbaum has held the CEO position since 2014 but joined Chicago’s largest private safety-net healthcare system in 2007 as its EVP and chief operating officer. During that time, she oversaw the integration of Holy Cross Hospital into the larger organization.

More broadly, the system credits Teitelbaum with turning around its finances and operations. Sinai Chicago enjoyed year-over-year improvements in profitability since she took the top role, moving from a $42 million loss to a $32.6 million profit. At the same time, the system increased its philanthropy from $2.3 million to $13.5 million per year.

Sinai Chicago’s board said it will be conducting a nationwide search for a replacement and plans to have a new leader in place before the year’s end. Upon stepping down on Dec. 31, Teitelbaum will support the transition in a senior executive consultant role until June 30, 2022.

Mass General Brigham

David Brown, M.D.

(Mass General Brigham)

David F. M. Brown, M.D., will be the next president of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and an EVP at Mass General Brigham, the system announced earlier this week.

He is succeeding longtime president Peter Slavin, M.D., who announced plans to leave back in April.

Brown has been with the system for the past 30 years as well as the co-founder and an inaugural board member of Mass General Brigham Urgent Care.

He currently serves as chair of its department of emergency medicine. During his eight years in the hot seat and a decade in its vice-chair spot, the hospital said that he pushed its research and education efforts forward and picked up multiple awards.

Further, he is concurrently serving as the chair of the Executive Committee on Teaching and Education, the academic head of the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency at MGH, the MGH Trustees professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School and the interim president of Cooley Dickinson Health Care.

Brown’s appointment becomes effective Sept. 8.

Transcarent

Snezana Mahon

(Transcarent)

Snezana Mahon has been tapped as the chief operating officer of Transcarent, a Glen Tullman-led tech startup tackling the employer-sponsored benefits space.

A registered pharmacist, Mahon has spent a sizeable portion of her career in product development, pharmacy benefits management and value-based care.

She most recently comes from Cigna’s Evernorth, where she served as VP and general manager of care solutions.

Prior to that, she held multiple leadership roles at Express Scripts that focused on clinical initiatives, utilization management programs and guiding Medicare Advantage and Part D plans.

Mahon will be reporting directly to Tullman in her new role.

Cleveland Clinic

Jim Cotelingam

(Cleveland Clinic)

Cleveland Clinic announced this week that it has tapped Jim Cotelingam as its next chief strategy officer.

Cotelingam has been with Cleveland Clinic for the past two years as its executive director of strategy and, as of February, its interim chief strategy officer.

He’s spent more than two decades in nonprofit healthcare and comes to Cleveland from an SVP of strategy gig at Trinity Health.

There, he headed enterprise growth initiatives and played a role in its payor and value strategy. He also spent seven years as the president and CEO of Trinity Health International in addition to time in other director positions.

Cotelingam’s new role will see him in charge of growth plans surrounding market intelligence, enterprise strategy development and strategic transactions.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has brought three new names onto its leadership teams: Danielle Gray, EVP and global chief legal officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance; Tracey Brown, president of retail products and chief customer officer for Walgreens; and Jeff Gruener, SVP and chief financial officer at Walgreens.

Summit Health, a New Jersey-based provider, has picked up Jeffrey Alter as its new CEO.

Big Health, a digital mental health therapeutics company, named Jenna Carl as chief medical officer and Colin Espie as chief scientist.

Current Health, a remote monitoring and at-home care platform, brought on Mark Kaufman as chief technology officer and Shardul Mehta as SVP of product.

Agilon Health, a primary care platform for seniors, has added Claire Mulhearn as VP and head of corporate communications.

Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue will retire at the end of the year.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will see Omer Sultan take on the chief financial officer role beginning Oct. 4.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association has named Jack Linehan as general counsel, Agnita Kote as chief financial officer, Zach Pleasant as director of technology and operations and Amanda Frost as VP of research.

Saint Francis Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Thomas Diemer, M.D. has retired.

Kit Check, a provider of automated medication tracking for hospital pharmacies, added Vijay Venkatesh as its new chief technology officer.

Seniorlink, a family caregiver tech provider, has named Cheryl Matter to the new role of VP of population health.

RabbleHealth, a digital cancer patient engagement company, appointed J. Michael Sprafka to its advisory board.