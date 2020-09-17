Chutes & Ladders—Providence exec retiring; UPMC Enterprises names VC veteran as president

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Providence

Caption

Mike Butler, president of operations and strategy at Providence, is retiring after 22 years at the Renton, Wash.-based non-profit health system.

“I’ve had the honor of serving with Mike for the last nine years and am grateful for his partnership,” said Rod Hochman, M.D., president and CEO in a statement. “After more than two decades of service, he’s proud of the team we’ve built and is confident he can hand the reins over to the next generation of Providence leaders.”

Butler helped architect a contiguous growth strategy that allowed Providence to build connected networks of care across the Western U.S. and advance key strategies around population health, digital innovation, clinical institutes, ambulatory care, medical groups and revenue diversification, officials said in a release.

During Butler's tenure, the health system grew from a $2 billion health system to a $25 billion health system. He also spearheaded a commitment to ending homelessness in the Western U.S. and leading international service trips to Guatemala.

Butler's last day is Sept. 30. Providence will announce a future leadership structure later this year.

UPMC Enterprises

Jeanne Cunicelli

(UPMC Enterprises)

Jeanne Cunicelli will be promosted to president of UPMC Enterprises effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The veteran venture capitalist in the sciences industry is currently executive vice president of UPMC Enterprises, which is the venture capital and commericialization arm of UPMC. She succeed Tal Heppenstall, who is retiring from the role.

Cunicelli joined UPMC in 2017 to lead UPMC Enterprises’ translational science efforts. She is formerly a managing director at Bay City Capital in San Francisco.

> William Streck, M.D., joined Canton & Company as chief clinical officer. He was formerly CEO for Bassett Healthcare Network in New York.

> MarinHealth named David Klein, M.D., is CEO effective Sept. 1. He succeeds former CEO Lee Domanico.

> Henry Pitt was named Chief of Oncologic Quality at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility.

> Brandon Harvath was named president and COO of Saint Francis Healthcare, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. He was previously serving as interim president.