Chutes & Ladders—MD Anderson names first chief data officer; HHS appoints civil rights director

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Caroline Chung, M.D.

(University of Texas MD

Anderson Cancer Center)

Caroline Chung, M.D., has been named as vice president and first chief data officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The appointment is effective Oct. 1.

Chung, an associate professor of radiation oncology and diagnostic radiology, joined up with the comprehensive cancer center in 2016.

She initially directed its MR Program in radiation oncology but has also served as director of imaging technology and innovation in radiation oncology, co-chair of the Tumor Measurement Initiative and co-chair of the Data Governance and Provenance office. The center credits her for much of its updated data governance program, among other data-driven efforts.

MD Anderson leaders said they established the new role to further develop and implement the center’s data strategy and chose Chung due to her experience in leading its data-driven operations and innovations. Chung will be also be overseeing the Data Governance and Provenance Office and will head up the formation of new principles, policies and programs related to data.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Lisa J. Pino

(LinkedIn)

Lisa J. Pino has been named as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ director of the Office for Civil Rights.

She’s a longtime public servant, having previously been appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as senior counselor at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Prior to that, she held roles as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s administrator of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and its deputy assistant secretary for civil rights. She has also worked as a legal aid attorney.

Recent years have seen Pino take on the No. 2 spot at the New York State Department of Health. As executive deputy commissioner, she had a leading role in the state’s operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other responsibilities.

Her new office works to enforce individuals’ civil rights and medical privacy under laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act.

HCA Healthcare

Michael R. McAlevey

(Business Wire)

Michael R. McAlevey is set to join HCA Healthcare as senior vice president and chief legal officer in early 2022.

He’s making the move from GE, where he is serving as vice president, general counsel and business development leader for its GE Healthcare division. He has been with the company for 19 year, first joining as chief corporate, securities and governance counsel before stepping into other leadership roles and, in 2018, his current position.

Prior to that, McAlevey was the deputy director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of corporate finance, a partner with Alston & Bird LLP and an adjunct professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center.

McAlevey will be stepping in for Bob Waterman, who retired Sept. 30 after 24 years with the for-profit system. He will leave his position as the longest-serving, active general counsel in the Fortune 100.

> Wellstar Health System appointed the Cleveland Clinic’s Le Joyce Naylor as senior vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Her role became effective Aug. 2.

> ConsejoSano, a multicultural patient engagement company, has announced Josh Siegel as its new chief technology officer.

> Geisinger will see Julie Byerley, M.D. step in as president and dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, executive vice president and chief academic officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

> Blake Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s West Florida Division, has named Steve Nierman as CEO and president. It also announced Trudy Moon as the chairwoman of its board of trustees.

> Found, a digital weight loss platform, has announced former Bumble COO Sarah Jones Simmer as CEO and Headspace’s Alexandre Linares as chief product officer.

> The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has named Katie Wilson McBreen as its new vice president of communications.

> AllStripes, a rare disease healthcare technology company, has tapped former Color Health executive Sherwin Chen as chief legal officer and former Komodo health executive Joe Walsh as vice president and head of commercial.

> Mayo Clinic is bringing on the University of California, San Francisco’s Jennifer Arnett as chief development officer, effective Dec. 1.

> Novant Health named David Rizzieri, M.D., as the system physician executive for the Novant Health Cancer Institute.

> Laguna Health, a digital post-hospitalization recovery startup, has tapped Alan Spiro as president and chief medical officer.

> Sunshine Health, a Centene subsidiary, announced Nathan Landsbaum as plan president and CEO.

> St. Bernard Hospital named Michael Richardson as patient safety and quality officer.

> Solera Health has named Andy Dow as vice president of Medicare, Lina Gallardo as senior director of network development and partnerships and Ben Henderson as its vice president of engineering.

> Fresenius Medical Care North America, a kidney care products and services provider, has announced Kathleen Belmonte as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of clinical services of Fresenius Kidney Care, Benjamin Hippen, M.D., as senior vice president and head of transplant medicine and Shelly Nash, M.D., as senior vice president and chief medical information officer.

> Upstate University Hospital named Scott Jessie as chief nursing officer.

> Equality Health has appointed Andy Slavitt to its board of directors.