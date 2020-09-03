Chutes & Ladders—Maven nabs former WeWork exec; Geisinger Health Plan hires ex-Humana leader

After a six-month hiatus due to COVID-19, we're back with another weekly Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—and we will feature it here.

Maven

Michael Kopelman

Michael Kopelman was hired as Maven's new chief financial officer. Kopelman previously led finance and strategy teams at WeWork, HBO and Time Warner.



Sonia Millsom was also hired at Maven as chief commercial officer.

Featured Webinar Improving medication use in a complex Medicare population: How a tech-enabled comprehensive pharmacy service can transform care for at-risk MAPD members Join Kerri Petrin and Sapna Patel as they discuss the impact of Mosaic, a comprehensive pharmacy service that improves medication use among Medicare plans’ most at-risk members. Together they'll review a case study on how a large Medicare plan works with Mosaic to identify, enroll, and deliver care to medically complex and vulnerable members in order to earn 5-Star Part D quality scores and better-manage medical and pharmacy costs. Register Today

Millsom was previously chief growth officer at Iora Health and also formerly held sales and business development leadership roles at Best Doctors, Health Dialog and UnitedHealthcare.

Sonia Millsom

Millsom is a member of Fierce Healthcare's Editorial Advisory Council.



Officials at Maven, a virtual clinic for women's and family health, said the new hires will help "fuel its momentum with employers and health plans and expand its footprint in new markets."

In February, Maven raised its $45 million series C round of funding, bringing the company's total funding to $90 million.

Geisinger Health Plan

Mark McCullough

Mark McCullough was named chief financial officer and chief operations officer of Geisinger Health Plan.

McCullough was previously vice president and chief financial officer at Humana Pharmacy Solutions. At Humana, McCullough was responsible for finance and operations for Humana’s pharmacy benefit manager, which manages $27 billion in gross claims annually for 10 million Humana members, officials said in a release. He also oversaw Humana’s mail-order operations, dispensing 42 million prescriptions annually.

Before Humana, McCollough worked for Kindred Pharmacy Services/Pharmerica Corp., Catholic Health Initiatives, D&R PharmaCare, Caretenders Health Corp. and Ernst & Young.

Cerner

William Mintz

William Mintz was named chief strategy officer for EHR giant Cerner.

Mintz most recently worked at Leidos Holdings Inc. and formerly worked at Aetna Inc., Care3 Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Officials said in a release Mintz will be working to "identify and develop new business opportunities, drive the strategic planning process and oversee corporate strategy."

> Insurer Anthem Inc. named Jeffrey D. Alter executive vice president of IngenioRx and Anthem Health Solutions. Alter will serve as a member of the company’s senior leadership team and report directly to CEO Gail Boudreaux.

> Insurer Centene Corp. named three new executive appointments at the beginning of the month including the appointment of Jonathan Dinesman to the role of executive vice president of government relations. Shannon Bagley was appointed to executive vice president of human resources, and H. Robert Sanders was appointed to executive vice president of human resources.

Have tips about major moves? Email me at [email protected].