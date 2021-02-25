Chutes & Ladders—Humana Military names new CMO; VillageMD hires HR chief

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Humana

Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D.

(Humana)

Alefiyah Mesiwala, M.D. has been named chief medical officer of Humana Military, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humana Inc.

Mesiwala will serve as a member of the Humana Military leadership team and report to Brent Densford, who is president of Humana Government Business, Inc.–Humana Military. Humana Military is a convener of care for the TRICARE East region.

Mesiwala previously served as a senior medical director for value-based care and innovation for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Health Plan where she led the clinical design and implementation of primary care and specialty-focused alternative payment models officials said.

She also previously served as a senior policy advisor in healthcare to former President Barack Obama and as the healthcare lead for the White House National Economic Council. She was credited with launching a multi-stakeholder public-private partnership to further kidney care and organ transplantation and also launched a national provider-focused collaborative to collectively address workforce challenges in healthcare. Mesilla also previously served as a medical officer and senior advisor to the director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI).

Mesiwala received her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and a master’s in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

VillageMD

Traci Dunn

(VillageMD)

Traci Dunn was brought on to serve as chief human resources officer and head of diversity, equity and inclusion for VillageMD.

Dunn will begin the role March 1.

Dunn brings more than 25 years of HR experience and was previously vice president of inclusion, diversity and corporate impact at McKesson, officials said in a statement. She also held senior positions at Accenture, Huntington National Bank and The Timken Company. She was recently was named to the Dallas 500 as one of the most powerful business leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by D CEO Magazine.

Dunn will work at VillageMD’s headquarters in Chicago when it is safe to return to the office and will relocate to Chicago this summer, officials said in a statement.

Paul-Henri Ferrand

(Babylon)

Babylon Health

Paul-Henri Ferrand was named chief business officer at Babylon Health, a tech company that uses digital healthcare tools to better connect individuals with their doctors. Ferrand will oversee Babylon’s business development, sales, marketing, and customer success efforts.

He is the former President of Google Cloud, as well as a former vice president of Google’s US Sales and Operations.

His hire is among several C-suite additions announced by Babylon.

Stacy Saal was named chief operating officer. She joins Babylon from Amazon, where she led a number of large-scale complex programs, including the launch and expansion of Prime Now and Amazon Fresh.

Steve Davis was named Babylon's new Chief Technology Officer. Davis comes from Expedia Group, where he was senior vice president and general manager of the AI and data platform.

With plans to rapidly expand and extend its digital-first healthcare services globally, Babylon’s new U.S.-based leadership team will help hone in on U.S.-specific growth efforts in 2021, focusing on ways to refine and leverage its Babylon 360 offering and deliver industry-leading patient experiences, officials said in a statement.

> Michael Powell, the former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman, was elected chairman of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees.

> ConcertoCare, a risk-based senior health care provider, appointed Amy Flaster, M.D., its chief medical officer.

> Harmony Healthcare, which provides consulting solutions within reimbursement and population health at healthcare organizations nationwide, appointed Randy Verdino as CEO.

> IntenlyCare, an intelligent workforce management solution for post-acute facilities, added David Burke as its new chief financial officer.

> Mantra Health, which is a college telemental health provider, announced it appointed Nora Feldpausch, M.D., as its new medical director.