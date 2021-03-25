Chutes & Ladders—Humana CFO stepping down; Ontrak nabs CVS Health exec

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Brian Kane, chief financial officer at Humana, will be transitioning out of the job to pursue "broader career goals," the insurer announced Monday.

Brian Kane (Humana)

Kane will stay in the CFO role through June 1 and will remain in an advisory capacity through the end of the year, Humana said.

Susan Diamond, segment president for Humana’s home business, will serve as interim CFO while a permanent replacement is found.

A search for a successor is underway, Humana said, and the company is also establishing a new office of the CFO that includes Diamond and other members of the Humana leadership team to ensure the company remains on track financially and in its growth plans. Kane spent seven years with Humana and, prior to joining the insurer, spent close to 17 years in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs.

As part of the transition period, Kane will continue to receive his salary, annual incentive plan opportunity and benefits through the end of the year, Humana said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Ami Parekh, M.D.

(Grand Rounds)

Ami Parekh, M.D., who is the chief medical officer of Grand Rounds, was named to the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Parekh will serve on the board's audit committee and the healthcare quality and affordability committee.

Blue Cross' board helps set strategy and overall direction within a highly competitive and heavily regulated business environment.

Prior to Grand Rounds, Parekh was chief medical officer for population health and clinical integration for University of California San Francisco Health and helped build the clinical, analytic and organizational infrastructure for populations the health system served.

She graduated from Williams College, majoring in political science and biology, and has formerly worked at McKinsey & Co. and the Clinton Foundation. Parekh earned her M.D. from Yale Medical School and her J.D. from Yale Law School. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was selected to serve as chief resident at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital.

Ontrak

Jonathan Mayhew

(Ontrak)

Jonathan Mayhew was hired on as the new CEO of Ontrak, an AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company. He will begin the role April 12.

Mayhew was most recently CVS Health's executive vice president and chief transformation officer. Mayhew succeeds company founder and CEO Terren Peizer, who was named executive chairman. He remains a majority shareholder in the company.

As executive vice president of CVS Health and chief transformation officer until April 2021, Mayhew had enterprisewide oversight of the entire portfolio of CVS business transformation initiatives, officials said in a statement. He was also previously president of U.S. markets for the Aetna Health Care Business.

Prior to joining Aetna, Mayhew was a founding principal, CEO and president of Freedom Disability. Mayhew also held senior leadership roles at Cigna, where he served as senior vice president of product, marketing and strategy for the enterprise as well as president of the Northeast region.

> Doximity appointed Regina Benjamin, M.D.—a former U.S. surgeon general—to its board of directors.

> Complia Health, a home health and hospice technology solutions provider, appointed Rich Berner as its new CEO. He joins Complia Health from MDLIVE.

> WittKieffer, a global executive search firm serving healthcare and life sciences companies, announced Michael Castleman as chief growth and transformation officer.

> Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced the appointment of Martha Wofford as president and CEO.

> Northwell Health appointed Maxine Carrington as senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

> MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute announced Abeel A. Mangi, M.D., joined its leadership team as the MedStar Health System Chair of Cardiac Surgery.

> RWJBarnabas Health announced the expanded role of Nancy Holecek to the role of senior vice president and chief nursing officer for RWJBarnabas Health, transitioning from her current role as chief nursing officer of the Northern region.