Chutes & Ladders—The Guthrie Clinic unveils new CEO; Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand names COO

Guthrie Health

Edmund Sabanegh, Jr., M.D.

(Guthrie Health)

Edmund Sabanegh, Jr., M.D., will take on the mantles of president and CEO at The Guthrie Clinic on September 13.

Sabanegh is joining the Pennsylvania and New York health system from the Cleveland Clinic, where he held several physician leadership roles culminating in a president position at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and Regional Hospitals. Under that title he led a team of over 12,000 clinical caregivers, helped expand clinical services for patients, oversaw acquisitions and integrations of new hospital systems and achieved the organization’s highest-ever caregiver engagement.

Sabenegh also served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. There he held executive roles including chief of medical staff, chief consultant for the Surgeon General and chief operating officer at the military branch’s largest hospital.

According to Guthrie’s announcement, Sabanegh has value-based care, tech innovation and affordability in the crosshairs for his new system. He succeeds Joseph Scopelliti, M.D., who served as president and CEO since 2012.

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand

Shayna Schulz

(LinkedIn)

Shayna Schulz is joining Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand as the recently merged virtual care company’s chief operating officer.

She comes to the new position with a background heavy in insurance experience.

Schulz most recently held the role of senior vice president of Medicare and specialty at Blue Shield of California as well as other titles steeped in innovation, operational strategy and member experience. Prior to that she was a vice president of customer service at Allstate as well as the vice president and chief communications officer of AIG’s SunAmerica Financial Group.

At Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand, Schulz will be heading operations for the patient care team. She’ll also be in charge of improving customer experience, developing new talent and growing of the virtual care company’s business.

Ciitizen

Glenn Keet

(LinkedIn)

Glenn Keet is the new vice president of health information exchange (HIE) strategy at Ciitizen, a tech company helping patients use their medical data to discover treatment options.

Keet comes to the platform with more than 35 years of healthcare information technology experience under his belt.

He cofounded HIE software provider Axolotl in 1995, which was later acquired by Optum in 2010. After a stint at the health services company he moved onto leadership positions at health data and analytics companies ClinCapture, HealthLevel and Clinithink.

For Ciitizen, Keet will lean on his background to help the platform strengthen its relationships with other health information organizations. He will also oversee the HIE business Ciitizen acquired from Stella Technology just a couple months back.

Amberwell Health

John Broberg

(Amberwell Health)

John Broberg is retiring from his role as CEO of Northeast Kansas hospital Amberwell Hiawatha on August 31.

Broberg has been in healthcare for nearly half a century and held CEO positions at four different hospitals over his career.

He’d retired from Manhattan’s Via Christi Hospital in 2016 to start an executive coaching consultancy when he was tapped by Amberwell Hiawatha (then Hiawatha Community Hospital) to serve as interim CEO that same year. He then returned in 2019 to serve as its CEO in a full-time capacity and has been supporting the hospital’s recent affiliation with Amberwell Health.

Jeff Perry, CEO of Amberwell Atchison, will serve as the top executive of both hospitals upon Brogerg’s retirement.

Ada Health, maker of an AI-based symptom checker, announced three new leadership appointments: Gülsah Wilke as chief operating officer, Torsten Schero as chief financial officer and Vanessa Lemarié as chief client officer.

Cigna has named Bonnie Evelyn as market president for healthcare and related benefits plans in the payer’s Georgia/Alabama market. She replaces Bryan Holgerson, who jumped up the ladder to chief underwriting officer for Cigna U.S. Commercial.

Zipari, a health insurance consumer experience platform, added Kerry Unflat as its chief people officer.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has chosen Cheryl Lee, M.D., as its first chief health equity officer in charge of the newly formed Office of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Glytec, maker of an insulin management software platform, has tapped Jordan Messler, M.D. to the new position of chief medical officer.

Medical City Fort Worth has named Ben Coogan as CEO.

H1, a health tech company offering a “LinkedIn for healthcare” platform, has brought on Mohak Shah as senior vice president of data science and learning.

Caresyntax, maker of a surgery data platform, has named Rhonda Wallen as chief strategy officer and executive vice president of technology and evidence solutions.