Chutes & Ladders—Geisinger names new chief actuary; Centene VP heads to Sharecare for COO gig

Geisinger Health Plan

Karena Weikel

(Geisinger Health

Plan)

Karena Weikel was named chief actuary for Geisinger Health Plan. Weikel had been vice president of risk and revenue management and actuarial services at GHP since 2015 and interim chief actuary since Kurt Wrobel left the role in May when he was named president of the health plan.

Weikel has previously also served as director of actuarial services and actuarial informatics and associate vice president of clinical informatics.

Sharecare

Pam Shipley

(Sharecare)

Pam Shipley has been named chief operating officer of health and wellness engagement platform company Sharecare.

She was previously senior vice president of markets for Centene Corporation. Her tenure at Centene spanned 12 years, during which she was responsible for strategy and business development for Envolve. She also led the provider division and the business implementation group and IT configuration unit.



Prior to Centene, Shipley held a number of positions at other leading healthcare organizations, including UnitedHealthcare.

Caravan Health

Ashok Roy, M.D.

(Caravan Health)

Ashok Roy, M.D., was named the new chief medical officer for Caravan Health, a company that helps organized ACOs.

Roy is practicing internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience in population health, health care consulting, and health care administration, officials said. Prior to Caravan, he served as Chief Medical Officer, Clinical Solutions & Analytics, at value-based care company Lumeris.

He also previously helped in the establishment of the Massachusetts Health Insurance Exchange and led a multidisciplinary team studying best practices in treating soldiers returning from Afghanistan and Iraq with traumatic brain injury and psychological health issues.

> Healthify announced the appointment of AHIP Executive VP Elizabeth "Liz" Cahn Goodman to its board of directors.

> Rx.Health, a company formed to commercialize technology from the Mount Sinai Health System, announced the appointment of Richard Strobridge as its CEO.

> RWJBarnabas Health appointed Christopher Freer, D.O., as its new senior vice president for emergency and hospitalist medicine and Maninder (Dolly) Abraham, M.D. as the new chief of hospitalist medicine.

> James Schuster, M.D., who is associate chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical and behavioral services at UPMC Health Plan and chief medical officer of community care behavioral health, was named to the governing board of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).

> Central Logic, which provides patient orchestration and tools to accelerate access to care, announced the appointments of three individuals to the company’s executive team: Maija Costello as vice president of people and culture, Samantha Endres as chief financial officer and Robert Zdon as chief marketing officer.