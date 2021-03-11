Chutes & Ladders—Former UnitedHealthcare data chief joins startup Skyflow

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Fawad Butt, the former chief data officer for UnitedHealthcare, joined data sharing startup Skyflow's healthcare business. Butt, who is also formerly a chief data governance officer of Kaiser Permanente, will serve as a strategic advisor for the healthcare business, officials said.

He will be focused on delivering privacy-first COVID-19 solutions as part of their recently announced Skyflow for Healthcare, they said in a release.

Founded in 2019, Skyflow creates “privacy clouds” that keep personally identifiable information protected when using healthcare, financial and other cloud applications. Cloud app developers can add Skyflow’s privacy protections via an API.

Butt joins a team that includes former Athena CTO Prakash Khot as CTO, and former Athena co-founder Jonathan Bush as investor and advisor.

Andrea Perez, who is an executive at Nike, was named to the board of directors for Hims & Hers, a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals.

Perez is Jordan Brand’s global vice president and general manager of women’s at Nike and will help the company "pioneer a better way for patients to access healthcare," officials said in a statement.

Hims also brought on Ambar Bhattacharyya to the board. Bhattacharyya is managing director at Maverick Ventures, the venture capital arm of Maverick Capital and is actively involved in leading investments in the healthcare sector.

Following the company’s recent entry onto the NYSE, Perez and Bhattacharyya join Hims & Hers at a pivotal moment not only for the brand, but at an inflection point in the healthcare industry as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for equitable access to healthcare and highlighted the value of telemedicine, officials said in a statement.

> Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR), the clinically integrated network of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, hired Donghui Wu as vice president of data science and analytics officer.

> H1, which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, appointed Julie Stern to senior vice president of engineering and chief information security officer (CISO).

> Raquel Hammonds joined Carrot Fertility in the newly created role of naturopathic medicine expert at the Center for Reproductive Health & Gynecology in Beverly Hills.

> Former CEO of Optum Behavioral Health and president of the New England Market for Aetna, Martha R. Temple joined Coriell Life Sciences' Board of Directors.