Chutes & Ladders—Florida Gov's former chief of staff named Broward's CEO; Carilion Clinic names diversity chief

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Broward Health

Shane Strum

(State of Florida)

Shane Strum, who most recently served as chief of staff to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, was named the next president and CEO of Broward Health. It is expected he will take the position in March.

The North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on the selection after holding a special meeting to interview candidates for the position. Michael Hochberg, MD, president and chief medical officer for the Acclaim Physician Group, and Joseph Mullany, past president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center, were also considered.

The Broward Health system includes Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital.

Prior to his work with the state, Strum served as senior vice president at Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida. He also previously served on the South Broward Hospital District Board for several years, including two terms as chairman.

Strum served as vice-chancellor of Keiser University and director of corporate and government relations at Nova Southeastern University.

Carilion Clinic

Nathaniel L. Bishop

(Carilion Clinic)

Nathaniel L. Bishop was appointed Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Carilion Clinic.

As the first person to hold the role in the newly established inclusion office, Bishop will be lead Carilion’s efforts to collaborate with community leaders to better understand and address social and economic factors that influence health.

He will also be responsible for working with Carilion’s Human Resources Department to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the health system, officials said in a statement.

Bishop previously served as president of Carilion’s Jefferson College of Health Sciences from 2010 until its integration with Radford University in 2019. He was named senior vice president of administration at Carilion and senior associate dean for diversity, inclusion, and student vitality at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Bishop began his career in law enforcement and was the first African American member of the Christiansburg Police Department, officials said. After becoming a licensed long-term care administrator, he joined Carilion in 1997 as executive director of Burrell Nursing Center. In 2002 he was named vice president and administrator of Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital and subsequently served in additional senior leadership roles.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Carol L. Barsky, MD

(D-HH)

Carol L. Barsky, MD, was appointed the chief quality and value officer for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system. Barsky succeeds George T. Blike, MD, who will retire this spring after serving as chief quality and value officer since 2012.

She will begin the role in April.

Barsky is the executive vice president and chief quality officer for Hackensack-Meridian Health in Edison, NJ. In her new role, Barsky will be responsible for providing system-wide leadership and strategic oversight for all D-HH quality, safety, patient experience and value activities and opportunities, officials said in a statement.

Previously, Barsky was the medical director for Clinical Performance and associate chief, Patient Safety and Quality, at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. She has also served as chair of Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital-Manhattan in New York, and as director of Clinical Operations and vice-chair of Emergency Medicine at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, also in New York.

She earned a Medical Degree from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Rochester, MN, and completed her residency at Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY. She is board certified in Emergency Medicine.

She earned a Master of Business Administration from Yale School of Management and is a 1983 graduate of Antioch College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history.

> Jennifer Schneider, who is the former president of Livongo, joined Cityblock Health's board of directors.

> Vinitia Mathews was named to the new role of senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer at LifePoint.

> Adam Harrison was named chief growth officer for Manifest MedEx.

> Greg Dadika was named a shareholder in the pharmaceutical, medical device & health care litigation and products liability and mass torts practices for Greenberg Traurig.

> Activate Care, a cloud-based technology that uses a screen-to-intervene approach to decrease major social determinants of health (SDOH) hired Josh Winslow as its new vice president of engineering as well as Paul Micheli as its director of product management.