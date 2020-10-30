Chutes & Ladders—Community Health Systems CEO to step down; Cerner CFO retiring

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Community Health Systems

Wayne T. Smith

(CHS)

Wayne Smith plans to step down from the role of CEO of Community Health Systems at the end of the year.



He will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board.

Smith will be replaced in the role by Tim L. Hingtgen, 53.

Hingtgen will take the role effective Jan. 1. Hingtgen has served as president and chief operating officer since 2016 and as a member of the company’s board since 2017. He began his career with Community Health Systems in 2008 and has been promoted several times to increasing levels of responsibility, including division president and executive vice president of operations.

Cerner

Marc Naughton

(Cerner)

Marc Naughton plans to leave his role as chief financial officer at Cerner in 2021, officials announced this week.

Naughton joined Cerner in 1992 as a finance executive and tax manager and went on to hold various roles at the company, establishing the company’s internal tax function before assuming leadership of Cerner’s mergers, acquisitions and finance activities. He served as the director of finance for two years before being promoted to chief financial officer.

He expects to remain at the health IT giant during the search for his successor and to transition his responsibilities.

Paladina Health

Samie Moore

(Paladina Health)

Samie Moore was hired to the newly created position of senior vice president of national accounts for healthcare strategy, benefits and innovation at Paladina Health, officials announced.

The role was created as part of efforts by Paladina, a direct primary care provider, to grow on a national scale following its acquisition of Healthstat. When the integration of Healthstat is complete, Paladina Health will operate more than 350 employer-sponsored on-site and near-site clinics in 35 states, officials said.

Moore brings more than 16 years of health and welfare benefits experience after previously serving as a consultant for Mercer, Aon and Milliman. She also led product innovation for a national health plan.

> Healthmap Solutions, a growing specialty population health management company, announced the appointment of Jonathan B. Gavras, M.D., to the company’s board of directors.

> Suki, which provides voice AI for healthcare solutions, announced several additions to its leadership team including Tracy Rentz, formerly vice president of implementation at Evolent Health, who joins Suki as the vice president of customer success and operations. Suki also brought on Brian Duffy as director of sales-east, Brent Jarkowski as the director of sales-west and Josh Margulies as senior director of field marketing.

> eHealth Initiative brought on several new board members including Kristin Ficery, who is managing director for the North America health practice at Accenture. It also brought on Roy Schoenberg, president and Co-CEO at Amwell; Sarah Jones, vice president, commercial products at Best Buy Health; Adam Pellegrini, senior vice president of virtual care and consumer health at CVS Health; and Josh Schoeller, CEO of healthcare at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

> Healthcare business consulting firm Doctivity named Brian Clerkin as director of business development and sales.