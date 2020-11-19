Chutes & Ladders—Cleveland Clinic, Amwell tap new leaders for joint venture

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Cleveland Clinic, Amwell

Egbert van Acht and Frank McGillin were hired to lead the joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, officials announced this week.

Egbert van Acht

(Cleveland Clinic)

Van Acht will assume the role as executive vice chairman to the board of directors, and McGillin will lead as CEO.

The joint venture between the two organizations was formed one year ago to provide broad access to comprehensive, high-acuity care via telehealth and has been scaling digital care through its MyConsult offering.

Both will be leading global innovation, marketing and sales strategy, partnerships and customer acquisition.

Frank McGillin

(Cleveland Clinic)

Van Acht previously served as executive vice president and CEO of the Personal Health business at Royal Philips.

He also has previous experience at Procter & Gamble.

McGillin was most recently senior vice president and chief commercial officer at NeuroMetrix, in addition to his roles at Philips Healthcare.

Inspira Health

Clare Sapienza-Eck

(Inspira Health)

Clare Sapienza-Eck was appointed to the role of chief strategy officer for Inspira Health.

In the newly developed role, she will be responsible for strategic initiatives of the South Jersey-based healthcare organization to drive long-term growth, officials said.

Sapienza-Eck has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, most recently serving as vice president of business development and planning at Inspira. She will report to CEO Amy Mansue.

Federation of American Hospitals

Don May (AdvaMed)

Don May was hired as senior vice president of policy at the Federation of American Hospitals. He will join FAH on Dec. 14, officials said in an announcement.

May most recently served as executive vice president of payment and healthcare delivery for seven years at the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed). He also previously worked as managing director at the Farragut Square Group and spent 12 years as vice president for policy at the American Hospital Association. He has also worked at The Lewin Group.

Don has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio University and a master of public administration degree from Ohio State University.

> AHIP appointed Humana CEO Bruce Broussard to serve as chairman of its board in 2021. It is a yearlong term.

> Julie Teer joined Wellstar Health System as senior vice president and Wellstar Foundation president.