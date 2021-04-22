Chutes & Ladders—Cincinnati Children's CEO, president steps down; 2 Ascension Saint Thomas Hospitals pick up new CEO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Michael Fisher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, has announced plans to retire.

Michael Fisher

(Cincinnati Children's

Hospital Medical Center)

Fisher filled the role for nearly 12 years, having previously held the same titles at global automotive industry supplier Premier Manufacturing Support Services.

The provider highlighted Fisher’s focus on patient safety, noting that he has chaired a network of more than 140 pediatric hospitals called the Children’s Hospitals’ Solutions for Patient Safety since its inception. Fisher also servers on the CEO Public Policy Advisory Committee of the Children’s Hospital Association and is a board member and chair of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association.

He will stay on in the role until a successor has been chosen and onboarded, which the center expects will come before the end of 2021.

Shubhada Jagasia, M.D.

(Vanderbilt University

Medical Center)

Shubhada Jagasia, M.D., will be departing her position as chief of staff at Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital and Clinics for a new title: president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospitals.

Jagasia has spent the past 20 years with Vanderbilt as a full-time faculty member. She was appointed as medical director for the Vanderbilt Eskind Diabetes Clinic in 2012 and picked up various leadership roles before eventually being tapped for the chief of staff position in 2018.

She will be taking the reins of two out of the 10 hospitals Ascension Saint Thomas operates in the Tennessee area, all of which fall under the purview of St. Louis-based Catholic healthcare system Ascension.

Jagasia begins May 1 and will be replacing Fahad Tahir, who is moving further up the chain to become chief strategy officer of Ascension Saint Thomas.

Juan Lopez

(Independence

Blue Cross)

Juan Lopez has been promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of Independence Health Group.

Lopez was previously the payer’s senior vice president of finance shared services, where he led corporate accounting, investments, treasury, procurement and building services for the company. He’s also held roles as corporate controller and head of investments and treasury services since joining Independence in 2010.

Lopez has worked in finance, accounting and audit for more than three decades, and includes leadership roles at Cigna, Aramark, GE Capital and CoreStates Financial Corp. on his résumé. He is also an active board member for multiple Philadelphia-area nonprofit organizations.

Independence and its subsidiaries serve 8 million people across the U.S. It primarily works with small and large employers but has expanded into consumer coverage as well.

Sophia Holder

(Children's Hospital

Of Philadelphia)

Sophia Holder has been tapped as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

She comes by way of Boston Children’s Hospital, where she was the vice president of finance for nearly seven years and drove efforts focused on employee engagement and diversity. She held the same title at the University of Vermont Medical Center during the six years prior.

In the new position, Holder will be overseeing all of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s financial functions.

She replaces Tom Todorow, who is retiring after spending 20 years with the pediatric hospital.

Kathryn Metcalfe

(CVS Health)

Kathryn Metcalfe is the new senior vice president and chief communications officer for CVS Health, the company announced today.

Metcalfe joined Aetna about five years ago to serve as its chief communications officer and led communications as the group integrated with CVS shortly after.

She has also held corporate affairs and communications leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, Deloitte, Pfizer’s Diversified Businesses and Novartis.

In her newest position, Metcalf will be responsible for all internal, external, reputation and crisis communications for CVS Health.

> Baptist Health CEO and President Brett McClung announced his resignation, active May 1. Michael Mayo, hospital president of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, will serve as the interim CEO and president during the search for a replacement.

> TytoCare, a telehealth and home examination company, has tapped Tamir Gotfried as its chief commercial officer.

> EIS, provider of a digital insurance platform, has appointed Dan Galdenzi to lead its push into the healthcare payer space.

> Collective Health, maker of a health benefits platform, has brought on Alison Worthington as its new chief marketing officer.

> Lark Health, a chronic disease prevention and management platform, has named Anita Nair-Hartman as chief strategy officer and Mitchel Harad as vice president of consumer marketing.