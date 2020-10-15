Chutes & Ladders—Boston Children's Hospital names new CEO

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Boston Children's Hospital

Kevin Churchwell

(Boston Children's)

Kevin Churchwell, M.D., was named the next CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. He will assume the role March 31 upon CEO Sandra L. Fenwick's retirement, officials announced.

REFERRAL COST CALCULATOR How much is patient leakage costing you? 46% of all provider organizations lose 10% of revenue due to leakage since the average downstream revenue loss is $5,000 per referral. Get a free PDF with your results and learn how to fix your broken referrals. CALCULATE IN JUST 2 MINUTES

Churchwell is currently president and chief operating officer of the hospital. Fenwick will retire that day after announcing her planned departure last spring.

“Dr. Churchwell has the experience and vision to be an outstanding CEO and to extend Boston Children’s leadership in advancing and improving child health,” said Douglas A. Berthiaume, chairman of the hospital's board.

Churchwell joined Boston Children’s Hospital in 2013 as executive vice president for health affairs and COO. He is also an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. He previously served as CEO of the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, which is part of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Churchwell is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Vanderbilt University Medical School. He completed his pediatric residency and a clinical fellowship in anesthesia and pediatric critical care at Boston Children’s Hospital.

HCA Healthcare

Nathan Vooys

(HCA)

Nathan Vooys was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Virginia. He will take the role effective Nov. 1.

Vooys has been with HCA Healthcare for seven years and most recently served as CEO of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, a 278-bed facility in Terre Haute, Indiana. He also previously served as chief operating officer of HCA Healthcare North Florida Division’s Ocala Health System in Ocala, Florida, and in administrative roles with Health Management Associates in Florida and Georgia.

Vooys received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and his Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University.

Amwell

Deborah Jackson

(Amwell)

Deborah C. Jackson was named to the board of telehealth company Amwell.

Jackson has more than 30 years of leadership experiences including as the president of Cambridge College in Boston. Prior to that, she served for nearly a decade as CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern Massachusetts, one of the nation's largest Red Cross units.

CipherHealth

Jake Pyles

(CipherHealth)

Jake Pyles was named CEO of CipherHealth, which produces patient engagement and communication solutions.

Pyles previously served as CipherHealth president and COO. He is charged with leading CipherHealth to a new level of growth, scaling its SaaS offerings to better serve healthcare organizations of all sizes, officials said in a statement.

Pyles joined CipherHealth in 2018 as chief financial officer. In 2019, Pyles also assumed the role of COO before being promoted to president later in the year. The company has been serving a growing roster of the nation's leading healthcare providers including Rush University Medical Center, John Hopkins Health System, UCSF Health and the Henry Ford Health System.

> David Nash, M.D., was named chairman of the advisory board at Knowledge to Practice (K2P), which provides personalized, competency-based lifelong learning for practicing physicians.

> Specialty population health management company Healthmap Solutions announced the appointment of Trent Haywood, M.D., to its board of directors.

> Babyscripts, a virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, appointed Haywood Brown, M.D., to the Babyscripts Advisory Board. Brown is the former president of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is vice president for institutional equity at the University of South Florida and the associate dean in the Morsani College of Medicine at USF, where he serves as professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of maternal fetal medicine.

> Safe Rx—which produced the locking pill bottle—appointed Mary Mock, who is principal at MTM Value Based Care Strategies and Solutions, to its company board. It also appointed Christopher Dimos and Donald Bialek, M.D., to their strategic board of advisers.