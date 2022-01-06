Chutes & Ladders—Allina Health's new CEO steps up; Another Walmart health exec departs

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Allina Health

Lisa Shannon

(Allina Health)

Lisa Shannon was appointed to the CEO position at Allina Health Jan. 1, the Midwest health system announced this week.

The executive has been part of the organization for nearly five years, most recently holding the roles of president and chief operating officer. She is retaining the title of president, per the system’s leadership team page, while the chief operating officer slot stands vacant.

Although her prior roles had Shannon focused on Allina Health’s clinical, operational and financial performance, she will now be responsible for charting the 11-hospital system’s overall strategic direction.

Shannon was initially a clinical dietitian at the Community Hospital in Ohio. She rose up the ranks at OhioHealth Corporation to become its vice president of ambulatory services and since then held C-suite positions at Spectrum Health and, most recently, KentuckyOne Health.

She replaces Penny Wheeler, M.D., who announced her retirement plans in September.

Walmart

Marcus Osborne

(LinkedIn)

Marcus Osborne has announced his departure from Walmart after nearly 15 years guiding its health and wellness business.

Osborne had held the title of senior vice president of Walmart Health since August 2020, having previously spent over a decade as the retailer’s vice president of payer relations.

Of note, he was the head of Walmart Health clinics until shifting into more of a strategy and innovation role near the end of 2021. Walmart currently operates 20 medical clinics in Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois with plans to expand into Florida.

Osborne is reportedly the last of the five executives who spearheaded the original design of the clinics to depart the major retailer.

He did not share any information on his next move when announcing his departure. His resume includes stints as a consultant and as a chief financial officer for the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative.

Walmart, meanwhile, has been overhauling its health leadership team over the past couple of years with Cheryl Pegus, M.D., taking the reins as head of health and wellness in late 2020 David Carmouche, M.D., joining this year to handle omnichannel care offerings and Kevin Host to lead pharmacy, among other hires.

America's Essential Hospitals

Jason Pray

(LinkedIn)

Jason Pray has been chosen as the new vice president of legislative affairs for America’s Essential Hospitals, the industry group announced.

Pray is coming off of more than a decade with BlueCross BlueShield Association, where he held a slew of leadership positions culminating in the title of executive director of congressional relationships.

Preceding that came 13 years of lobbying and leading political and grassroots activities at the American Psychiatric Association.

Pray is slated to lead the hospital association’s legislative strategy and advocacy work upon taking up the new role at the end of the month.

Premier Health

Michael Riordan

(Premier Health)

Michael Riordan will be taking the reins at Premier Health as its next president and CEO effective Jan. 31, the system announced.

He comes to the table with nearly 20 years of healthcare CEO positions at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Greenville Health System/Prisma Health and others under his belt. He also recently served as an independent director at healthcare solutions firm Owens & Minor and an adjunct senior adviser for McKinsey and Company’s healthcare systems and services practice.

Riordan will be Premier Health’s first external candidate chosen to lead since the Southwest Ohio system was formed in 1995.

Riordan was selected after a national search for a successor to Mary Boosalis, who had been with the system for decades and in its top roles for five years. She plans to stay on through the end of March in an advisory role and will work Riordan and the board to ensure a smooth transition.

> Baylor Scott & White Health CEO Jim Hinton made good on his end-of-year retirement plans and has now joined private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

> HCA Healthcare appointed Frank Morgan as vice president of investor relations, succeeding Mark Kimbrough.

> Temple Health named Abhinav Rastogi as president and CEO of Temple University Hospital. His predecessor Michael Young will remain president and CEO of Temple University Health System.

> Crossover Health, a value-based hybrid care company, added Sandra Cavanah as chief financial officer and Fred Melendres as general counsel.

> Northwest Health picked up Chris York as its new market CEO, effective Jan. 24.

> BayCare Health System will see Kidada Hawkins step in as president of its Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women’s Hospitals, effective Feb. 21.

> Inspira Health named Lydia Stockman as chief administrative officer for Inspira Medical Centers in Mullica Hill and Woodbury, effective Jan. 10.

> Northwell Health appointed David Hirschwerk, M.D., as medical director of North Shore University Hospital.

> Children’s National Hospital added executive vice president to Chief Information Officer Matt MacVey’s title.

> eVisit, a virtual care platform, added Juli Stover as chief strategy officer.

> Altru Health System selected Todd Forkel as its new CEO, effective Feb. 28.

> Wellvana, a value-based care company, appointed Kyle Wailes as CEO.

> Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital promoted Chief Operating Officer Daniel Maughan to president and CEO.

> Kaiser Permanente named Marcus Hoffman as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii. He has held the roles on an interim basis for the past nine months.

> Henry Ford Cancer Center added researcher Philip Philip, M.D., as director of gastrointestinal oncology and neuroendocrine oncology, medical director of research and clinical care integration and co-leader of the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center.

> Aon brought on Farheen Dam as its America health solutions leader.

> Minded, a psychiatry telehealth platform, hired Donovan Wong, M.D., as vice president and national medical director.

> Alignment Healthcare named Jody Bilney and Yon Yoon Jorden to its board of directors.