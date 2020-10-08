Chutes & Ladders—Aledade co-founder takes on new exec role; Oak Street Health appoints former U.S. surgeon general to board

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Aledade

Edwin Miller, who is co-founder and was chief product officer at Aledade, has left for a new gig as chief product officer at Audacious Inquiry.

Edwin Miller

(Audacious Inquiry)

In the new role, Miller will guide product strategy and delivery for Audacious, which is a health information technology and policy company.

Miller was also formerly the chief technology officer for Aledade, which helps doctors form ACOs. He brings two decades of experience in healthcare technology with companies like AthenaClinicals, PracticeFusion and CareCloud, leading the development of more than 30 nationally recognized products.

Oak Street Health

Regina Benjamin, M.D.

(HHS)

Regina Benjamin, M.D., the former U.S. surgeon general, joined Oak Street Health's board of directors.

Oak Street is a value-based, primary care company that focuses on adults on Medicare that went public in August. Her appointment to the board comes just a few months after Oak Street brought on Cheryl L. Dorsey, president of Echoing Green, and Julie Klapstein, experienced board member and founding CEO of Availity, to its board.

Benjamin is also the founder of BayouClinic and is a former chairwoman of the National Prevention Council, composed of 17 cabinet-level heads of federal agencies that released the first-ever National Prevention Strategy.

She attended Morehouse School of Medicine, obtained her medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and got an MBA from Tulane University.

Her appointment is active immediately and will last for a three-year term.

Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology

Devin Jopp

(APIC)

Devin Jopp has been named CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) effective Dec. 7.

Jopp currently serves as CEO for the American College Health Association. Prior to that, Jopp served as president and CEO for the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), a national nonprofit advisor to the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services focused on enhancing the exchange of healthcare information.

Before joining WEDI, Jopp served as chief operating officer for the Service Corp of Retired Executives, a national nonprofit organization that provides business mentoring and training to American entrepreneurs.

> Joby Semmler was named marketing strategist for Opus Behavioral Health.

> Cardiologs appointed veteran medical device industry leaders Rick Anderson, former worldwide franchise chairman at Johnson & Johnson, and Mark Toland, former CEO of Corindus, to its board of directors.

> Wellforce named Shafiq Rab, M.D., the organization’s new chief digital officer and chief information officer.

> Former 98point6 VP of Sales Brook West joined San Francisco digital health startup Carrum Health as chief commercial officer.