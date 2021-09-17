Chutes & Ladders—Banner Health adds new president, COO; Burke to lead Quantum Health

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Banner Health

Amy Perry

(Banner Health)

Amy Perry will be the new president and chief operating officer of Banner Health, the Phoenix-based provider announced Thursday.

She comes from the East Coast’s Atlantic Health System, where she served as executive vice president of integrated care delivery as well as CEO of its hospital division. While there, she helped the organization achieve strong quality outcomes and financials, helped devise a five-year strategic plan and ushered in the expansion of Atlantic’s medical education and research revenue.

Prior to that role, Perry was also the executive vice president of LifeBridge Health and president of Sinai Hospital.

Rebecca Kuhn

(Banner Health)

She will be taking over for Banner’s current chief operating officer Rebecca Kuhn, who announced her retirement back in April.

Kuhn has been with the system for nearly two decades, serving as a top executive at the hospital, regional and systemwide levels. She first joined the healthcare field in 1974 as a critical care nurse.

Perry will assume the new roles Nov. 1, with Kuhn’s retirement becoming effective Nov. 3.

Quantum Health

Zane Burke

(Quantum Health)

Zane Burke’s next stop in the world of health tech will be a CEO position at Quantum Health, the company announced this week.

Burke spent more than 20 years as the president of health IT company Cerner, where he played a key role in securing two of the biggest electronic health record contracts in history: the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

He then went on to serve as CEO of digital disease management company Livongo, which he led through a 2019 initial public offering and a blockbuster $18.5 billion merger deal with Teladoc.

Kara Trott

(Quantum Health)

While there, Livongo’s revenue grew nearly 600%, its membership increased by more than 375% and its enterprise value jumped by over 30 times, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joins the 22-year-old Quantum Health with a mission to grow the company so that it can expand its healthcare navigation services’ reach among users and industry clients.

He replaces Kara Trott, the company's founder and longtime CEO.

She will remain with her company as board chair and will assist with Burke's transition.

HCA Healthcare

Sammie Mosier

(HCA Healthcare)

Sammie Mosier has been tapped for the role of HCA Healthcare’s senior vice president and chief nurse executive.

She’s been with the organization for two and a half decades, getting her start as a medical-surgical bedside nurse. She held a range of leadership positions including hospital chief nursing officer and assistant vice president of nursing practice, and today wears the mantle of vice president and chief nurse executive at HCA Healthcare’s National Group.

In the new position, she will lead the HCA’s nursing agenda for the more than 90,000 nurses that work in its care sites. The role becomes effective Dec. 1.

Jane Englebright

(HCA Healthcare)

Mosier is stepping in for Jane Englebright, who is set to retire at the end of this year but will stay on as an adviser through February.

Englebright joined HCA back in 1992 as a critical care nurse in Texas and became the system’s first chief nurse executive in 2007.

She guided the launch of HCA’s Centers for Clinical Advancement and helped lock up its partnership with Galen College of Nursing. She is an adjunct professor and public speaker who holds the distinction of being the first nurse to serve as chair of The Joint Commission.

> RWJBarnabas Health announced a strategic realignment that will see seven of its executives take on new executive vice president roles: Paul Alexander, M.D., as chief equity and transformation officer; Nancy Holecek as chief nursing officer; Gail Kosyla as the head of system financial operations; Indu Lew as chief pharmacy officer; DeAnna Minus-Vincent as chief social justice and accountability officer; Trina Parks as chief corporate diversity and inclusion officer; and Eileen Urban as treasury and chief investment officer.

> Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom announced her retirement, effective March 25, 2022.

> University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has appointed Mark Sevco as president of UPMC Hospitals while Joon Lee, M.D., was named president of UPMC Physician Services.

> Dignity Health’s Linda Hunt will retire from her position as president and CEO of its southwest division in January.

> Steward Health Care has named Marisela Marrero, M.D., as the first president of its South Florida region recently acquired from Tenet Healthcare. Michael Bell has also been named as president of Florida Medical Center.

> Revive Health, a healthcare marketing agency, announced that Joanne Thornton has assumed the role of CEO. Former CEO Brandon Edwards has moved into an executive chairman role. Additionally, the company has promoted Chris Bevolo to chief brand officer, Shontell James to chief financial officer and Danielle Tyburski as senior vice president of growth.

> DaVita Kidney Care named Tina Livaudais as chief nursing officer.

> Aetion, a real-world evidence technology company, has announced Marla Kessler as its first chief customer officer.

> Willis-Knighton Health System’s president and CEO James Elrod is retiring at the end of September. Jerry Fielder II has been named as his replacement.

> Sema4, a genomic and clinical data intelligence platform, has named Gustavo Stolovitzky to the newly established position of chief science officer.

> Talkiatry, a virtual and in-person mental healthcare provider, had appointed Alex Kozersky as its first chief growth officer.

> Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Wayne Lipson, M.D., as senior vice president and chief medical officer.

> Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will see Tracy Gosselin become the senior vice president and chief nurse executive in November, replacing Elizabeth McCormick, who is retiring.

> Curebase, a remote clinical study software company, has brought on Wayne Bowden as vice president of business development.

> Hardin Medical Center has named Jim Edmonson as CEO, effective Oct. 18.

> Fountain Valley Regional Hospital has appointed Clay Farrell as CEO.

> The Digital Therapeutics Alliance, an industry group promoting software therapeutics, has named Andy Molnar as its new CEO.

> Broward Health Medical Center announced Judy Frum as chief operating officer.

> Inspira Oncology Service Line has picked up Lynne McShay as the new assistant vice president.

> UnityPoint Health will see Aaron Gillingham join as chief human resources officer Oct. 18.

> The PhRMA Foundation has announced that Amy Miller will replace the retiring Eileen Cannon as president.

> H1, a healthcare data startup, has added Dropbox vet Sylvie Veilleux to its board.