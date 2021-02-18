Chutes & Ladders—CVS nabs Aetna Medicaid president from Wellcare; CEO named for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Kelly Munson

(CVS)

CVS HealthCVS Health

Kelly Munson joined as president of its Aetna Medicaid business, officials announced recently. Munson will report to Daniel Finke, executive vice president of CVS Health and president of its healthcare benefits segment.

Most recently, Munson was executive vice president and chief Medicaid officer for WellCare Health Plans where she led growth, strategy and profit and loss across 14 markets, officials said in an announcement. She also previously served in leadership roles with Wellcare's Kentucky and Ohio health plans, including as Wellcare's senior vice president, division president, region president and state president. Munson also previously held leadership positions with Hometown Health Network and Medical Mutual of Ohio.

In the new role, Munson will oversee business strategy, operations and company growth with a focus on delivering differentiated healthcare solutions, officials said. Aetna Medicaid’s program serves approximately 2.6 million members in 16 states.

Munson graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics and public health nutrition and did graduate work in public administration at the University of Akron.

Cleveland Clinic

Rakesh M. Suri, M.D.

(Cleveland Clinic)

Rakesh M. Suri, M.D., has been named to the newly created role of president of international operations at Cleveland Clinic, leaving his role as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Jorge A. Guzman, M.D., has been named CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Both positions will be effective March 31.

Suri has served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi since 2017. In the new role, Suri will lead Cleveland Clinic’s international strategy and advance business development opportunities. In addition, he will be responsible for Global Patient Services and oversee operations for Cleveland Clinic Canada. He will also help the organization operate as One Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. and abroad.

Jorge A. Guzman, M.D.

(Cleveland Clinic)

Guzman has served as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s chief of staff since 2017. During that time, he has overseen physician recruitment and clinical operations for the 400-bed hospital. Guzman is a staff physician in the hospital’s Critical Care Institute treating patients in Abu Dhabi and a staff physician in Cleveland Clinic’s Critical Care department in Ohio.

Prior to that, Guzman served as vice president of Regional Hospital Medical Operations in Cleveland. He was director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at the main campus and director of Intensive Care Unit Operations for the Cleveland Clinic health system. He was appointed to Cleveland Clinic staff in 2007.

Guzman received his medical degree from the Universidad Nacional de Cordoba in Argentina. He is a fellow of the American College of Critical Care and graduated from the healthcare MBA program at Baldwin Wallace University.

Vault

Chris Goldsmith was named chief operating officer of Vault, a performance healthcare technology platform which also provides saliva at-home COVID-19 testing and recently expanded into vaccine administration.

Goldsmith was previously president and interim CEO for Landmark Health, a national risk-based medical group aimed at chronically ill patients in their homes. Goldsmith also previously served as senior vice president of operations for Envision Physician Services and as a senior vice president of national practice operations in Optum's Local Care Delivery business.

> Healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company Medical Solutions promoted Joel Tremblay to chief operating officer and Chase Farmer to division president of managed services. It also hired Nhat H. Ngo as chief commercial officer.

> Inova Health System appointed Tracey Schroeder as chief communications officer where she will lead all internal and external communications and marketing initiatives.

> SymphonyRM announced the addition of former Intermountain Healthcare Chief Information Officer Marc Probst to its board of directors.

> Hogan Lovells announced Cybil Roehrenbeck is a partner in its government relations and public affairs practice group in Washington, D.C.

> Diameter Health, which works in health data interoperability and optimization, appointed Mary Lantin as president and chief operating officer.

> Ron Barden was appointed chief financial officer of IMCS Group, a behavioral telehealth provider in workers’ compensation treatment and recovery.

> Seniorlink, a tech-enabled health services company, named Matt Marek its president and chief operating officer.