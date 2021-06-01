Banner Health joins recovering nonprofits with $63M operating income, $3B total revenue

Nonprofit system Banner Health ended its first fiscal quarter with more than double the $30 million operating income it had reported during the same time last year. (Getty/FroYo_92)

Banner Health posted more than $3 billion in total revenues for the first quarter of 2021, a roughly $600 million increase over the beginning of 2020 when the nonprofit's business was hit hard by COVID-19.

That increase in revenue was, however, paired with a rise in costs. The system reported a year-over-year increase from $2.4 billion to almost $3 billion, nearly half of which was attributed to higher salaries and benefits payouts.

Still, Banner ended the quarter with $62.8 million in operating income—more than double the $30.6 million it reported in the first quarter of 2020.

The system’s revenues over expenses for the quarter landed at $331.8 million compared to a loss of $678.4 million at the same time last year. Bolstering this was $181.9 million in investment income and $97 million in federal relief aid the system recognized as “other revenue” during the quarter.

To date, Banner said it has received about $465 million in CARES Act funding. It also received $654 million in Medicare Advance and Accelerated Payments, which will be recouped over 12 to 18 months beginning in April.  

The system reported a total nearly $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, almost $29 million less than it was holding at the end of the previous quarter.

Phoenix-based Banner operates 30 acute care hospitals and hundreds of other locations across six western states. Its full-year earnings reported in March showed a 19% drop in income during 2020 ($586.7 million) compared to 2019 ($726.8 million).

The system is one of several nonprofits—UPMC, Mayo Clinic and CommonSpirit Health, to name a few—reporting gains in the early quarters of 2021.

Other large systems such as Ascension reported a loss for the quarter but were hopeful about the overall recovery trends their systems were seeing across patient volumes and other metrics.

