AHA seeks to delay enforcement of Trump admin's price transparency rule

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is seeking an emergency stay to delay enforcement of the Trump administration's price transparency rule when it goes into effect Jan. 1.

The AHA and other appellants argue in the filing that the rule should be put on hold until their legal challenge plays out. Hospitals are awaiting a decision from a federal appeals court on the regulation following oral arguments in October.

The rule would require hospitals to post payer-negotiated payment rates for 300 shoppable services online beginning Jan. 1. The goal is to encourage patients to shop around for care.

In the filing (PDF), the AHA warns that hospitals have received mixed messages on how they can comply with the rule.

"Even as CMS prepares to enforce the price transparency rule, hospitals lack clarity about how to implement it," the AHA said in the filing. "During a webcast on December 8, 2020, CMS advised that a common strategy that hospitals and their vendors have pursued to comply with the rule would not satisfy its requirements."

"Thus, even some hospitals that believed they were on track may find themselves subject to noncompliance penalties after the rule takes effect on January 1, 2021," the AHA said.

In addition, the AHA argues in the filing that hospitals' resources are already stretched thin as COVID-19 cases rise and vaccine distribution begins, making compliance with the rule an even greater challenge.

"Absent intervention from this Court, hospitals will be forced to devote staff time to complying with the rule that is now spent expanding bed capacity, planning for the vaccine rollout, and satisfying virus reporting obligations," the association said. "Whatever the public’s interest in hospital price transparency, it pales in comparison to the immediate public interest in an effective coronavirus response."