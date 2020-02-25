Tenet Healthcare posts losses of $243M in 2019 despite 'very strong' Q4

For the quarter, Dallas-based health giant Tenet Healthcare reported $2 million in profits, up from a loss of $5 million the same quarter a year earlier. The company credited the quarterly gain on increased patient volumes as well as cost-cutting. (Tenet Healthcare)

Tenet Healthcare posted losses of $243 million in 2019, down from a profit of $108 million the previous year.

The loss was blamed largely on a $227 million pretax loss, or $2.16 per diluted share, due to debt refinancing aimed at reducing future annual cash interest payments as well as costs associated with acquisitions. Tenet completed a $4.2 billion debt refinancing in the third quarter.

For the quarter, the Dallas-based health giant reported $2 million in profits, up from a loss of $5 million the same quarter a year earlier. The company credited the quarterly gain on increased patient volumes as well as cost-cutting.

“We closed the year with a very strong fourth quarter," said Ronald Rittenmeyer, executive chairman and CEO, in a statement.

"We believe our focus on our patients, our physicians and all stakeholders—supported by underlying enhancements to technology, a renewed dedication to customer service and a keen eye on administrative expenses—are driving our growth and positioning us well for 2020 and future years," he said.

Tenet's net operating revenues from operations reached $4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 3.6% from $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year, net operating revenues were $15.5 billion, up 1.6% compared to $15.3 billion in fiscal 2018. Revenues included $246 million from the California provider fee program in 2019 compared to $262 million in fiscal 2018.

The increase in revenue was credited largely to revenue growth on a same-hospital basis, partially offset by hospital divestitures. Admissions increased 2.3% on a same-hospital basis in 2019, adjusted admissions increased 1.9% and revenue per adjusted admission increased 2.7%. Hospital surgeries declined 0.7%.   

Tenet’s fourth-quarter adjusted net income from operations increased to $105 million, up from $53 million in the same quarter of 2018. Tenet's adjusted net income from operations reached $281 million for the year compared to $193 million in fiscal 2018.

Those increases were driven by "operational improvements in each of the company's business segments," officials said. The full-year results were achieved despite lower-than-anticipated revenue, additional expenses related to Hurricane Dorian and an increase in contract labor costs associated with a strike by union nurses at certain hospitals in the third quarter.

