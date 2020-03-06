Chutes and Ladders—Cigna names new MA exec; HCA picks new hospital CEO upon hospital purchase

Welcome to this week's Chutes & Ladders, our roundup of hirings, firings and retirings throughout the industry. Please submit the good news—or the bad—from your shop, and we will feature it here at the end of each week.

Gina Conflitti, M.D.

(Cigna)

Cigna

Gina Conflitti, M.D., was named chief medical officer for Cigna's rapidly expanding national Medicare Advantage (MA) business. Conflitti will be responsible for leading the development of Cigna's clinical, medical policy, behavioral health and innovation strategies for the company's MA programs across 18 states and the District of Columbia, officials said.

Conflitti is a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine, a fellow in the American College of Physicians and is licensed in Arizona.

She earned her medical degree from Wayne State University's School of Medicine in Michigan and holds an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management.



Jeff Scionti (HCA)

HCA Healthcare



Jeff Scionti was named CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire, upon the completed sale of the hospital to HCA Healthcare.

Scionti was previously CEO at HCA Healthcare’s Parkland Medical Center in Derry. Frisbie is a 112-licensed bed acute care facility.

As part of the purchase, HCA Healthcare has committed to constructing a psychiatric area in the hospital's ER, replacing the current MRI and constructing a pharmacy clean room.

Seth Carmody

(MedCrypt)

MedCrypt

Seth Carmody, a former Food and Drug Administration expert, was named the new vice president of regulatory strategy for healthcare security company MedCrypt.

Carmody was previously the cybersecurity program manager in the office of emergency preparedness/operations and medical countermeasures, a division within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Carmody brings over eight years of experience in guiding medical device cybersecurity regulatory strategy as well as managing regulatory response to cybersecurity matters.

> Penny Wheeler, M.D., Allina Health's president and CEO, joined the board of directors of patient payment and engagement platform Cedar.

> MDSave, an online marketplace for patients to shop, compare and purchase healthcare services, appointed Amazon alum Greg Born as company president and chief operating officer.