Tia, Talkspace team up to integrate mental health services into women's primary care

Women's health company Tia is partnering with Talkspace to enhance its mental health offerings integrated with its primary care services.

Tia, which launched in 2017, offers in-clinic and virtual healthcare based on a expanded primary care model that integrates primary care with gynecology, mental health, skin care and wellness services such as acupuncture.

The company services 40,000 members and currently offers services in California, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Arizona.

Talkspace connects people via an app with therapists who provide counseling remotely, either over the phone, by video chat or by text. More than 140 million Americans, including Medicare patients, have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, the company's partnerships with leading healthcare companies or as a free benefit through their employer, school or government agency.

Through the partnership, Talkspace will be Tia’s primary provider of therapy and psychiatric services to help ensure continuity of care, the companies said.

Tia currently supports patients with psychiatric medication management for mental health needs, but the partnership with Talkspace will expand the scope of support for patients by offering psychotherapy.

Under the new partnership, Tia Health’s primary care providers will refer and collaborate directly with Talkspace providers, creating a comprehensive care model that addresses women’s physical and mental wellness, executives said.

"By integrating our services directly into primary care, we're removing barriers and creating a more holistic approach to women's wellness. This builds on our work with women's health coalitions and adds more opportunities for people to find mental health services." said Nikole Benders-Hadi, M.D., chief medical officer at Talkspace, in a statement.

The partnership expands Talkspace's growing focus on women's health, which includes a collaboration started last year with Ovia Health by Labcorp to launch the Women’s Health Coalition for Digital Solutions and a partnership with Evernow, which provides digital care for women in perimenopause or menopause.

The two companies aim to address the unique mental health challenges women face throughout their lives.

A recent report from JAMA, for example, found the mental health of mothers in the U.S. the United States has declined drastically from 2016 to 2023, and research also shows that menopause increases vulnerability to depression and anxiety.

“We believe that mental health is foundational to women’s overall health and must be integrated seamlessly into each individual’s care plan—not operate as a separate service,” said Felicity Yost, Tia cofounder and CEO. “From adolescence to menopause and beyond, women face distinct emotional and psychological needs that too often go unaddressed in traditional primary care. Partnering with Talkspace allows us to integrate high-quality mental health care into every stage of the patient journey, fulfilling our mission to deliver whole-person, whole-life care for women.”

At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January, Yost detailed big plans for Tia in 2025 as it aims to open more locations and partner with new health systems.

Tia has inked a number of health system partnerships including with CommonSpirit Health, UCSF Health and Cedars-Sinai to open Tia-branded women's health clinics. Tia now has the "blueprint" for working with health systems to expand access to primary care and women's health services, Yost noted during the January interview.

"We're setting our sights on additional markets, and doing additional JVs (joint ventures) with new health system partners is a big goal," she said.

Tia has plans to expand its footprint to Chicago, Boston and Atlanta, executives said.