Telehealth company LifeMD accelerates push into women's health market with acquisition deal

Telehealth company LifeMD bought assets from Optimal Human Health MD to accelerate its push into the women’s health market.

The acquisition establishes a scalable clinical and operational foundation for a comprehensive virtual health program, set to launch this summer, focused on hormone health, bone density, metabolism and long-term wellness. LifeMD's virtual women's health platform will target areas such as menopause and osteoporosis.

The company did not disclose financial details of the acquisition.

With women’s health historically underserved—particularly in areas such as perimenopause, menopause and hormonal balance—LifeMD’s expansion addresses a significant unmet need for accessible, personalized and high-quality care, the company said in a press release.

LifeMD offers direct-to-consumer virtual primary care supported by a 50-state affiliated medical group and national lab and pharmacy infrastructure. The company says it has an expanding patient base across both cash-pay and insurance-covered models.

The company's services include $139 virtual visits with a doctor, a program called FlexCare that offers unlimited use of its mobile app and symptom checker and discounted labs at Quest and LabCorp. The company also offers membership plans, including a concierge care plan for $99 a month that includes annual wellness visits, as well as a weight management program, starting at $75 a month, that offers access to GLP-1 medications. Like other direct-to-consumer brands like Hims & Hers, LifeMD offers virtual visits and treatments for conditions like sleep issues, hair conditions, birth control, asthma, colds, flu, hypertension, high cholesterol, migraines, some sexual health conditions and STI testing.

The company also is laying the groundwork for the launch of its virtual-first behavioral health offering. LifeMD also offers telehealth services for employers and payers.

As of March, the company touted 275,000 active patients and 1.1 million virtual visits conducted. LifeMD reported 2024 consolidated revenue of $212.5 million, bringing in $158 million in telehealth revenue. The company projects 2025 revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $205 million to $213 million, according to its fourth-quarter financial report.

The acquisition is aligned with LifeMD’s broader strategy of scaling high-demand specialty care verticals through proven clinical models and platform integration, following the success of Rex MD in men’s health, company executives said.

“Expanding LifeMD’s virtual care, prescription, and wellness portfolio into adjacent markets where traditional U.S. healthcare has consistently failed to meet the needs of patients—particularly women—is central to our growth strategy,” said Jessica Friedeman, chief marketing officer and head of women’s health at LifeMD, in a statement.

“Our upcoming women’s health programs are particularly compelling because they allow us to fully leverage our national provider network, partnerships with Quest and Labcorp, in-house mail-order pharmacy, behavioral health services, and nutrition and wellness capabilities. Together, these assets position us to build what we believe will be the most comprehensive virtual-first women’s health offering in the country. Just as importantly, many of these services will be accessible through private and government insurance, further increasing affordability and reach for our patients.”

Women’s health remains one of the most underserved areas in medicine—extending far beyond maternity and reproductive care. Natural transitions like menopause—and conditions like osteoporosis—are chronically underdiagnosed and undertreated. According to BCG, these two areas alone represent a projected market opportunity of $60 billion to $70 billion by 2030, the company said.

LifeMD will bring on board Optimal’s team of nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, patient care staff and Optimal’s founder, Doug Lucas, M.D., an author of books on osteoporosis reversal and hormone optimization. LifeMD executives said Lucas brings decades of clinical experience and thought leadership to the company, where he will play a central role in shaping the company’s women’s health strategy.

The company is seeing growing success with its weight management program. In March, it announced a tie-up with Eli Lilly to offer the pharma company's lower cost, single-vial Zepbound (tirzepatide) to patients through its full-service weight loss management programs.

Justin Schreiber, chairman and CEO of LifeMD, called out the continued growth of LifeMD's weight management program in the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. "While GLP-1 market dynamics continue to change with semaglutide coming off shortage, the quality of synchronous care we provide positions and differentiates LifeMD. We have a comprehensive care platform, which includes our pharmacy benefits infrastructure that helps patients access branded GLP-1 medications."

The company also has a Medicare launch slated for April 1. Schreiber said this could be a "significant growth driver" for LifeMD's weight management program, "as we expect Medicare ultimately will cover GLP-1 medications for eligible beneficiaries," he said in a statement.