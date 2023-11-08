'Podnosis': Leading with empathy amid crisis

Hello Heart, a digital platform designed to help people manage their heart health, is a U.S.-based company with offices in California and New York, and it also has a significant presence in Israel, with the majority of its roughly 80 employees there working from the Tel Aviv office.

In this week’s episode of “Podnosis,” Hello Heart CEO Maayan Cohen, who resides in Tel Aviv, shares her personal experience during a challenging moment when she was on her way to the annual HLTH conference in Las Vegas and heard about the October 7th attack by Hamas on Israel. At that moment, Cohen was unable to help get her employees, some of whom were in the strike zone, to safety. She sat down with Fierce’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya to talk about what she did next and her strategy for leading Hello Heart through the crisis.