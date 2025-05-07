The rise of AI scribes: What’s the real-world impact?

AI scribes have seen rapid growth in the healthcare market over the past year, but reliable data on their actual performance is still hard to come by. Much of the available information comes from vendor claims, leaving a gap in independent, real-world assessments.

In this episode of "Podnosis," Fierce Healthcare's Emma Beavins sits down with Caroline Pearson, executive director of the Peterson Health Technology Institute, which recently released one of the first reports examining how AI scribes impact provider burnout, after-hours work, and their return on investment.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: