Special report: Trump's first 100 days: A pulse check on healthcare
Health Tech

The rise of AI scribes: What’s the real-world impact?

By Ayla Ellison, Emma Beavins May 7, 2025 11:20am
Podnosis Artificial Intelligence AI scribe Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI)

AI scribes have seen rapid growth in the healthcare market over the past year, but reliable data on their actual performance is still hard to come by. Much of the available information comes from vendor claims, leaving a gap in independent, real-world assessments.

In this episode of "Podnosis," Fierce Healthcare's Emma Beavins sits down with Caroline Pearson, executive director of the Peterson Health Technology Institute, which recently released one of the first reports examining how AI scribes impact provider burnout, after-hours work, and their return on investment. 

To learn more about the topics in this episode: 

To Listen to More Episodes of Podnosis

Check Out the Full List
Podnosis Artificial Intelligence AI scribe Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI) return on investment Health Tech