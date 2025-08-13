Oracle Health debuts AI-powered EHR designed as a 'voice-first' solution embedded with agentic AI

Oracle Health launched its next-gen electronic health record solution equipped with the latest artificial intelligence and voice capabilities, which is designed to be easier for clinicians to navigate.

The new "AI-first" EHR solution was designed from the ground up on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and was not built on top of the existing Cerner infrastructure. It marks the first major upgrade to Oracle's EHR solutions since the company bought Cerner in a $28 billion deal in June 2022 to push deeper into the healthcare market and boost its cloud business. The company rebranded the Cerner business Oracle Health.

Oracle's new EHR is available for ambulatory providers in the U.S., pending final regulatory approvals, the company said in a press release. The company said it plans to add acute care functionality in 2026 to support a wider range of healthcare settings and clinical needs.

While building the new EHR, the company also has launched new health IT features for the existing platform such as a clinical AI agent that combines generative AI, clinical intelligence, multimodal voice and screen-driven assistance. It announced the general availability of that AI agent a year ago. That feature is embedded in the new EHR.

Oracle is rolling out the next-gen EHR just a few days before rival Epic's annual User Group Meeting takes place at its headquarters in Verona, Wisconsin. Politico reported that Epic is set to announce its own AI-powered ambient clinical documentation tool.

The new EHR solution could help bolster Oracle's competitive position in the EHR market as Epic continues to gain market share. Oracle now has a 22.9% share of the acute care hospital EHR market, down from 23.4% a year prior, and it lost a net 74 hospitals and 17,232 beds in 2024, according to an analysis from KLAS Research.

Oracle's loss has been Epic's gain as the EHR giant continued to amass a greater share of the U.S. hospital market in 2024, adding 176 multispecialty hospitals and 29,399 beds. The health IT company now commands 42.3% of the acute care EHR market, up from 39.1% a year prior.

Oracle's new EHR platform incorporates Oracle's clinical AI agent, voice-activated navigation and search capabilities to bring AI intelligence that is "contextual and conversational," the company said.

"Instead of drowning in a sea of screens and clicks, clinicians can simply use voice commands to ask for the information they need, such as a patient’s recent lab results and current medications. Designed in partnership with providers on the front lines, this secure, voice-first solution is reimagining care by empowering clinicians with personalized, streamlined workflows," Oracle Health executives said in the press release.

“When Oracle committed to transforming the healthcare industry, we knew we had to start with the EHR,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, in a statement.

Oracle made the decision to build the new EHR from the ground up rather than "bolting features onto antiquated technology," Verma said.

"We took on the enormous and highly complex challenge of creating an entirely new EHR, built in the cloud for the Agentic AI era. Our agents act as smart assistants that can dynamically surface critical insights and queue suggested actions while enabling clinicians to remain in control. This is the future of intelligent care, where our healthcare providers are freed from technical baggage so they can focus on caring, connecting, healing, and preventing illness," Verma said.

The company says its new EHR system was trained on clinical concepts including conditions, lab results, medications and care pathways. This enables its AI agents to interpret clinical meaning for more accurate insights, executives said.

For example, the AI agents understand which medications align with which conditions, providing better clarity and consistency for physicians while helping limit risk.

The new EHR’s semantic AI foundation was designed as an open system that enables customers to extend Oracle’s agents, build their own or integrate third-party models, according to the company. Oracle’s generative and open AI stack also supports the rapid deployment of new agents with enterprise-grade performance, scalability and efficiency.

Clinicians have historically voiced frustrations with EHRs as the solutions require too many screens to navigate and too many clicks to find information. Oracle says it built the new EHR to offer an intuitive, automated, consumer-grade application experience. AI is embedded directly into clinical workflows to provide quick access to critical information, limit context switching, and streamline and reduce tasks such as documentation and coding, executives said.

“The availability of the ambulatory EHR highlights Oracle’s fundamental focus on delivering an immersive, AI-first, and cloud-based solution designed to optimize clinical workflows and reimagine clinician and patient experiences," Mutaz Shegewi, senior research director, worldwide healthcare provider AI, platforms and technologies at consulting firm IDC, said in a statement.