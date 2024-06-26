LGBTQ+ fertility and family building

An increasing number of employers are now offering fertility benefits. This is not only a cost-saving for employees but also serves as a way to attract and retain talent. Despite this positive trend for individuals starting their families, many LGBTQ+ individuals still feel unprepared to begin this journey.

A recent survey from fertility benefits platform Carrot Fertility found that 85% of queer individuals feel confused, anxious and overwhelmed by the thought of building a family. For Pride month, Fierce Healthcare’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya sat down with Carrot’s chief product officer James Wong to hear his personal family-building story and the unique challenges that queer couples face. They also talk about the role that care navigation plays for this population, especially amid the rapidly evolving legal landscape of reproductive healthcare in the United States.

