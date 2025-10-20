HLTH25: Here's why FarmboxRx's founder joined HLM Investment Partners to back new healthcare startups

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Ashley Tyrner-Dolce, the founder of FarmboxRx, famously bootstrapped the startup for years, first out of necessity and then as a choice.

"I went out and I fundraised, and I couldn't raise capital early on. When I started off in healthcare, it was such a new market. We created the category of food-as-engagement in healthcare. We were the first company to go to market and get a health plan to cover the box of food," Tyrner-Dolce told Fierce Healthcare. "It was just a concept that was so new, and there were questions around 'Where is this market going to go? Is there going to be a market, and could we grow?'"

Tyrner-Dolce started FarmboxRx in 2014 based on her lived experiences as a single mother on food stamps living in a rural food desert. Initially started as a direct-to-consumer produce box company, FarmboxRx shifted to working with insurers, shipping fresh food as a benefit to members. The company's food-as-engagement business model found traction, and, eventually, it was able to reinvest profits back into the company.

Tyrner-Dolce told TechCrunch’s "Found" podcast in December 2024 that venture investors initially were interested if she agreed to pivot her company toward meal kits, which was not the focus FarmboxRx wanted.

"I like to say not all money is green," she said in an interview with Fierce Healthcare. "If you're going to go take capital, you really want to make sure that the people you're taking money from can be helpful to you, that they're going to look at your strategic vision and you're going to be aligned. Initially, I would have taken capital from the right people that can bring value and can help with business decisions that you have as an entrepreneur, especially in a new market."

She added, "I got to a point very quickly that I didn't need to take capital. Once we became a profitable company, I made a decision that I didn't want to take capital. We wanted to have our own path and control our own destiny," she said.

FarmboxRx reached $55 million in annual revenue and signed more than 90 national health plan partners to deliver healthy food boxes, impacting the lives of more than 2 million individuals. Beyond fresh produce, FarmboxRx also provided education, nudges and reminders to get members involved in managing their care through preventive actions like health screenings and lifestyle improvements.

After 10 years of strong growth and becoming a profitable company, FarmboxRx was acquired by social health platform Pyx Health in June for nearly $50 million.

The addition of FarmboxRx will help Pyx Health build out its services to address food insecurity and strengthen its member engagement, the company said.