HIMSS24 Roundup: Philips, AWS collaborate on cloud-based digital pathology solutions

Philips taps AWS to scale digital pathology in the cloud

Health tech company Royal Philips is tapping into Amazon Web Services's cloud technology to advance digital pathology solutions.

The collaboration connects Philips’ expertise in digitization of pathology to optimize clinical workflows and AWS’ leadership in scalable, secure cloud solutions, the companies said Tuesday.

The cloud-based digital pathology solutions will help improve workflow integration, access and reliability, delivering greater productivity and collaboration, Philips executives said.

The solutions aim to help pathology labs efficiently store, manage and analyze growing volumes of digital pathology data and enable more pathology labs to adopt digital workflows to increase productivity. In addition, pathology labs will be able to optimize workflow efficiency and facilitate collaboration among specialists, enabling seamless integration with existing healthcare systems to deliver holistic patient care.



Through examination of patient tissue samples, pathology plays a crucial role in the diagnosis and management of a variety of diseases, particularly cancer. It's estimated that 70% of important medical decisions involve laboratory or pathology tests, which makes the availability of digitally stored pathology images particularly important.

“By harnessing the power of the cloud to accelerate the digitization of pathology, we are improving the quality of patient care by enabling greater workflow efficiency and collaboration at scale,” said Shez Partovi, chief innovation an strategy officer and chief business leader enterprise informatics at Philips. “As the demand for pathology-based diagnosis continues to increase, we see digital pathology in the cloud as a critical enabler for productivity, scale and to further transform healthcare diagnostics by opening new avenues for research, education, and the integration of AI to further improve patient care.”



Tehsin Syed, general manager of health AI at AWS, said secure cloud-based offerings address the growing demand to store and utilize more data. "By digitizing pathology healthcare leaders can apply AI and ML to drive better insights.

Contact center vendor Talkdesk rolls out autopilot for healthcare

Talkdesk, a healthcare customer service technology company, continues to build out its generative artificial intelligence tools for customers to use in contact center operations.

Building on the recent announcement of Talkdesk Autopilot, the company introduced Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare, the next generation of its virtual agent specifically developed to handle patient and member use cases.

The solution connects with electronic health records (EHR) and other key systems to autonomously resolve complex needs and questions throughout the patient journey, from patient access and symptom checking to revenue cycle and patient services, according to the company.

Talkdesk Autopilot is available across chat and voice channels in the Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud. The company says its new healthcare-specific application supports the whole patient journey through integrations, workflows and GenAI models.

While many call center automation solutions focus on deflecting callers to other online tools, Talkdesk Autopilot can perform tasks that patients request and seamlessly loop in human agents when necessary. The result is frictionless interactions and improved patient acquisition and loyalty.

“Our consumers increasingly expect convenience and ease when engaging with their healthcare provider. Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare has helped us automate common patient calls and chats, freeing our staff to focus on helping our patients and families with the most complex needs," Jeff Kaplan, vice president of Patient Access at Memorial Healthcare System, said in a statement. " AI has amazing potential to help healthcare, but it’s critical to partner with vendors who understand the industry and can collaborate to build solutions to fit its unique requirements. We’re excited to continue to innovate with Talkdesk.”