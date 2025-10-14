First look at Hello Heart's AI assistant for medication management

Digital health platform Hello Heart is launching a new suite of medication management tools for people at risk of heart disease, including an AI assistant for heart health.

Through a connected blood pressure monitor and app, patients can track their blood pressure, cholesterol and medications. Hello Heart aims to reduce the cost of cardiovascular conditions, which, if left untreated, result in costly hospitalizations. Nearly half of the U.S. adult population has hypertension.

The new suite of tools aims to help patients take their medications and manage side effects. It has three components: Nia, an AI assistant; a connected pill box; and chart reviews of high-risk members’ health records by pharmacists.

Medication is the best way to treat high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart conditions, Edo Paz, M.D., senior vice president of medical affairs at Hello Heart, said in an interview. However, many patients struggle to remember to take their medication or discontinue medications because they don't perceive a benefit.

“Getting people to take their medications consistently is one of the most effective and important ways to manage heart disease, which is the number one cause of death, the most expensive chronic condition,” Paz, a practicing cardiologist, said.

Many physicians also under-prescribe statins, Paz said. One-third of adults with high blood pressure are not on the right dose of antihypertensive medication and may need their dose increased or another medication added, according to the Million Hearts initiative.

Paz pointed to a lack of urgency around high blood pressure, even as the American Heart Association (AHA) put out stricter guidelines for defining the condition.

“Hypertension is the most prevalent modifiable CVD (cardiovascular disease) risk factor and is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with an increasing burden over the last several decades,” the 2025 AHA guidelines say.

To rectify these problems for members, Hello Heart developed Nia, an AI heart health assistant that answers questions about medications, drug interactions and lifestyle. Nia also explains how medications like statins for high cholesterol relate to the heart health metrics displayed on the app.

The AI assistant will also advise members when they should connect with a physician. Hello Heart developed Nia using data gathered from its platform, expert clinician reviews and ongoing internal development testing.

By answering patients’ questions about their heart health, the company hopes members are more informed during doctor’s appointments.

“Nia makes heart health simpler, smarter, and more personal,” Maayan Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Hello Heart, said in a statement. “For the first time, millions of people can have access to a supportive heart health companion in their pocket, one that turns complex medical information into clear guidance and helps them stay on life-saving treatments. By improving adherence and helping reduce preventable hospitalizations, Nia not only empowers members to live healthier lives but also delivers meaningful cost savings for employers and health plans.”

Hello Heart also developed a physical pill box with light indicators to remind members to take their medications. While the goal is to promote adherence to blood pressure medication, members can put all of their medications into the pill box to support whole body health.

In addition to light signals that remind patients to take their medication, the pill box is connected to the Hello Heart app, where members have personalized reminders and medication adherence metrics are automatically tracked.

The third pillar of Hello Heart’s medication management suite is the review of high-risk members' health records by licensed pharmacists to check for gaps in care.

Paz said algorithms help the pharmacists identify at-risk patients, like those who have had a heart attack. If the patient is not on a statin, the pharmacist can recommend that the patient have a conversation with their doctor about the medication.

For the self-insured employers, health plans and other payers that Hello Heart sells to, the additional efforts to improve medication adherence promise significant cost savings, according to the company. Hello Heart already saves an average of $1,700 per member with hypertension per year, according to a peer-reviewed study of over 7,000 members.

Paz pointed to a 2011 study by pharmacy benefit manager CVS Caremark that found taking medication consistently saved $3,900 per hypertensive member per year and avoided two hospital days. Hello Heart is hoping its medication management tools will save customers a similar amount of money.