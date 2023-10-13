Metriport, maker of an open-source API for clinical data retrieval, unveils new provider customers

Metriport, a platform that helps facilitate data exchange between providers, has landed several customers since launching its open-source API platform last month.

The startup is now partnered with Circle Medical, LunaJoy and Hospice Match, the tech startup exclusively told Fierce Healthcare. The goal of Medical API, which Metriport says is the first open-source platform of its kind, is to securely retrieve comprehensive patient clinical histories from major EHRs.

Accessing complete and accurate medical records can be very challenging for providers, Metriport argues, particularly for telehealth companies serving patients from all over the country. Providers must manually seek out the records and digitize them before getting them in front of a clinician.

“It’s very cumbersome,” Dima Goncharov, Metriport co-founder and CEO, told Fierce Healthcare. “It impacts even basic care.” Metriport automates that process after patients book their appointments. A provider can glean insights from that patient’s data in under 10 minutes, according to Goncharov.

The startup works with tech-enabled healthcare organizations, whether they are brick-and-mortar or telehealth, executives said. The platform integrates with the largest health information exchanges, including CommonWell, Carequality and eHealth Exchange, digesting patient data and offering it in an easily readable format for clinicians. It also shares updated records back to the HIEs so other organizations can benefit.

“We are disrupting the existing closed-source, proprietary ecosystem and expect others to follow our lead,” Colin Elsinga, Metriport co-founder and COO, said in an announcement announcing the platform last month.

The platform has been in beta for months and has been used by dozens of companies.

The product offers a no-code provider dashboard, data mapping via an API, a built-in record locator service, developer documentation and tools like a FHIR explorer to help clinicians make sense of their data.

While Metriport faces competition from the likes of Holon and Moxe Health, what sets the company apart is its open-source approach, executives claim. That means anyone can access the company’s source code and organizations that go through Metriport’s vetting process, or customers, can augment or build on top of it. It also means security vulnerabilities are likely to be caught sooner than in the traditional “black box” vendor approach, executives say.

“No other company in this space can leverage that,” Goncharov said. “With us, people can just work on top of what we already built to have much more powerful capabilities.”

The only information Metriport needs to pull patient data is a first and last name, a patient’s gender, their address and date of birth—a social security number or license is not required.

The company plans to approach other HIEs, including state-level ones, in the future.

“This stuff is expensive, especially at scale,” Goncharov acknowledged. But Metriport wants to support smaller companies, too. “We want to make sure we empower startup-size companies looking to grow and innovate in the space and not price gouge them,” he said.

The pricing structure is on a sliding scale, depending on an organization’s patient volume and the type of data they need, Goncharov said. He did not specify the exact price.

Right now, Metriport customers are only those who are authorized to access patient data for treatment purposes. But with legislative movements like TEFCA, Metriport is looking to support payers and individual patients in the near future, too.

Metriport raised $2.4 million in seed funding last year with investors like Y Combinator, Triple Impact Capital, Neuterra Capital and others. It was also a member of the summer 2022 cohort at Y Combinator.