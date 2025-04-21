Health Tech Roundup—Leidos invests $10M in AI disease detection with Pitt; Surescripts receives QHIN status

Leidos invests in Pitt AI initiative

Leidos inked a $10 million investment and five-year collaboration to enhance the Computational Pathology and AI Center of Excellence at the University of Pittsburgh.

Together, the company and the university will seek to develop artificial-intelligence-powered tools to detect and manage diseases like cancer and heart disease. Leidos hopes to shorten time to diagnosis to improve outcomes for patients.

The funding will also go toward driving research in digital pathology and AI diagnostics at the Computational Pathology and AI Center of Excellence.

Leidos eventually hopes to lead commercialization of innovative healthcare technology and deploy it across the public and private healthcare sectors, the company said in a press release.

“The University of Pittsburgh’s leadership in research and innovation, coupled with the expertise in technology solutions offered by Leidos, establishes a path forward to delivering advancements in diagnosis, disease management and health care delivery,” Anantha Shekhar, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said in a statement.

“Our investment is aimed at using the transformative power of artificial intelligence to speed detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect millions of people annually,” Leidos CEO Tom Bell said. “These efforts will also focus on developing future health care specialists, and expanding the care that’s available to underserved communities, including our veterans.”

Aeroflow Health launches virtual diabetes management

Aeroflow Health is now offering a comprehensive diabetes management program driven by the use of advanced digital tools for health plan members.

Aeroflow’s program will include remote monitoring through continuous glucose monitoring and blood pressure monitors, a structured education program for diabetes self-management and medical nutrition therapy.

Additionally, it will provide diet and cooking webinars, physical activity suggestions and other lifestyle modifications.

With advanced data sharing between providers and patients, Aeroflow hopes patients will be able to better manage their conditions and stay on track with their health goals. Health plans will be able to more easily stratify the risk of patients with the data collected from the technology.

“In the four short years since its inception, Aeroflow Diabetes has expanded to become the leading source of education, services and equipment for those with diabetes,” Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health, said in a statement. “The launch of this all-encompassing program for our diabetes patients is a testament to our commitment to improving the long-term health outcomes for our patients. By aligning ourselves with advanced digital tools, including artificial intelligence, and complying with today’s HEDIS standards, we’re continuing our mission to deliver a holistic and patient-centered approach to diabetes care.”

Aeroflow partners with more than 1,000 health plans, according to a press release.

Pacify partners with Seven Starling to improve maternal mental health

Pacify and Seven Starling are teaming up to improve the mental health of women undergoing pregnancy and postpartum experiences.

Pacify is a provider of doula-led maternal health solutions including certified lactation consultants. It is now partnering with Seven Starling, a specialized maternal mental health service with a nationwide network of 1,500 therapists.

One in 5 new parents experience pregnancy-related depression or anxiety, and major racial disparities persist in maternal mental health. About 40% of Black women experience a mental health condition but are only half as likely to receive care.

“Improving maternal health outcomes for our members is our top priority along with providing comprehensive, personalized experiences,” Jennifer Sargent, CEO of Pacify, said in a statement. “While evidence shows that doulas and lactation support can have a tremendous impact on reducing the odds of postpartum depression and anxiety, we recognize the complexities of maternal mental health, and the impact it has on maternal morbidity. Pregnancy and the transition to parenthood, is a uniquely vulnerable and demanding time—both physically and emotionally. Thanks to this new partnership, our members will now have access to specialized mental health care, at every step.”

“One in five expectant mothers experience anxiety or depression during and after pregnancy,” Tina Beilinson Keshani, co-founder and CEO of Seven Starling, said. “Our services include individual and group therapy, medication management, and care navigation, all provided by specialists in maternal mental health. Integrating our offerings into each of our platforms enhances our collective member experiences, creating affordable, seamless access to a full spectrum of evidence-based, outcomes focused maternal care.”

Seven Starling accepts all major health plans, including Medicaid.

Surescripts receives QHIN designation

Surescripts Health Information Network is now a designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

Certified by The Sequoia Project, Surescripts can provide access to the nationwide health data exchange under the federal government’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement program.

“This QHIN designation underscores our purpose—advancing clinical intelligence sharing and amplifying our ability to collaborate and improve healthcare at a greater scale,” Frank Harvey, CEO for Surescripts, said in a statement. Together, we’re going places in healthcare as we tackle our shared challenges—and simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing takes us there.”

Now, medical practices, health systems, pharmacies, health plans, accountable care and other care management organizations, and PBMs can tap into the Surescripts QHIN to exchange clinical information.

Surescripts Health Information Network’s Master Patient Index covers almost every U.S. patient, and its directories links nearly 2 million healthcare professionals and organizations.