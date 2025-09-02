Fierce Healthcare Fundraising Tracker—Eight Sleep scores $100M; Eyebot clears $20M for vision test kiosks

At Fierce Healthcare, we keep track of all the venture capital being funneled into the health tech and digital health industries.

Our fundraising tracker provides updated coverage of noteworthy digital health and health tech funding rounds, though we'll still profile exciting new companies and larger rounds that catch our eye in depth.

Do you have fundraising news to share? Email Heather Landi at [email protected] or Emma Beavins at [email protected].

Sleep tech is a growing field that's attracting big investments. Eight Sleep, billed as a sleep fitness company, created advanced smart bed systems. The company's "pods" consist of a mattress cover or full mattress that uses a hydronic (water-based) system to control the bed's temperature, track sleep and health metrics, and mitigate snoring through gentle bed elevation.

The company secured $100 million in new funding backed by HSG, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides, Founders Fund, Y Combinator and notable sports figures, including Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1 driver) and Zak Brown (CEO of McLaren F1).

The company says it has surpassed $500 million in "pod" sales, grown revenue 10x since the introduction of the pod and analyzed more than 1 billion hours of sleep data.

Eight Sleep will use the funding to fuel its AI road map, starting with the development of a sleep agent. The company plans to apply large language models to human physiology. The sleep agent will interpret biometric data and simulate thousands of digital twins per user, allowing it to predict outcomes through advanced modeling. It can then adjust variables like temperature, elevation and bedtime routines.

The funding will also support Eight Sleep’s entry into the medical space. Building on the pod's health‑monitoring capabilities, which track cardiovascular and respiratory patterns, the company is developing AI-powered solutions for medical sleep challenges, starting with menopausal sleep and sleep apnea. It is also targeting FDA approval for certain applications.

Twin Health clinches $53M to scale digital twins for metabolic health

Twin Health, a startup that developed an AI-enabled digital twin to improve metabolic health, pocketed a $53 million investment led by Maj Invest of Denmark.

The funds will accelerate Twin’s expansion among health plans and Fortune 500 clients in retail, healthcare, financial services, technology and manufacturing, the company said.

Many digital health solutions for metabolic health are one-size-fits-all and based on an "average person." Twin Health creates an AI model, a digital twin, of a user based on thousands of data points per day across biomarkers, behaviors and preferences, reflecting not just a member’s metabolism but also their habits in nutrition, sleep and physical activity. Members receive daily, personalized guidance and live coaching to help them achieve their health goals—whether that’s lowering A1C, reaching a healthier weight or safely transitioning off medications, including GLP-1s. Twin’s human care goes far beyond coaching.

The company also announced the results of a study in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst that found Twin Health’s AI digital twin is a highly effective treatment for diabetes and weight loss, without high-cost medications.

Medallion snags $43M to launch national credentialing clearinghouse

Medallion, an AI-powered provider network platform, picked up $43 million in new funding. Acrew Capital led the round, with participation from Washington Harbour Partners and insiders, including Sequoia Capital, GV, Spark Capital, NFDG and others. This brings Medallion's total funding to $130 million, the company said.

Medallion says its automation technology replaces repetitive, manual workflows in the healthcare back-office and helps streamline how provider organizations and health plans manage credentialing, enrollment, onboarding and compliance. The company supports approximately 1 million providers, about 10% of the U.S. healthcare workforce, and helps healthcare organizations eliminate hundreds of thousands of hours in administrative burden annually, executives said.

With the funding, Medallion is publicly launching CredAlliance, a shared credentialing infrastructure for payers. Instead of requiring each health plan to independently repeat the same credentialing process for each provider, a duplicative effort that costs the system an estimated $1.2 billion annually, CredAlliance verifies providers once and syndicates the results across participating payer networks, the company said.

CredAlliance is already live with several major national payers.

The new capital will be used to expand Medallion's AI-powered platform to automate thousands of state-, provider- and payer-specific workflows. The company will also invest in go-to-market teams and partnerships to accelerate growth across health systems, provider groups and plans. And, Medallion plans to scale the CredAlliance clearinghouse and onboard additional payer participants.

Wellth lands $36M for digital behavior change services

Wellth is a digital health company that uses financial incentives and behavioral economics to improve adherence in chronic disease populations. The company scored $36 million in an oversubscribed series C financing round. The financing was led by Mercato Partners, with participation from FCA Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures and existing investors SignalFire, NY Life and CD-Venture.

Wellth will use the funds to expand access to its app across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, D-SNP and other high-need populations, while accelerating product innovation and partner growth, the company said.

The company leverages behavioral economics and financial incentives to encourage members to complete daily healthy actions—like taking medications, checking blood pressure, measuring glucose and showing up to appropriate preventive care visits—helping build lasting habits that lead to better health outcomes and measurable ROI for partners.

Wellth plans to introduce new generative AI capabilities that personalize motivation and care journeys at the individual level. As the only company delivering social media–like daily engagement with historically hard-to-reach populations, Wellth will use this unique touch point to drive stronger cost savings and quality outcomes for its health plan partners, the company said.

Citizen Health scores $30M for personalized AI patient advocate platform

Citizen Health is an artificial-intelligence-powered health platform that aims to connect drugmakers with consenting study participants, in addition to patient communities and real-world data, from preclinical development to after FDA approval.

The company pocketed $30 million in series A funding, led by 8VC, with participation from Transformation Capital and Headline. Citizen Health has raised $44 million since its December 2023 launch.

The company’s platform combines AI, community and longitudinal health data to help patients interpret medical records, track symptoms, learn from peers, manage appointments and connect to the next best step in their health journey.

"Citizen is building a personalized AI Advocate for every patient that not only helps people make sense of their health journey, but actually guides them to what they should do next—and connects them to it," said Farid Vij, CEO and co-founder of Citizen Health.

The company will launch the first version of its AI Advocate in the third quarter, alongside a new product for patient advocacy groups. Citizen's primary focus is recruiting AI engineers, product builders, and designers to accelerate its mission, as well as deepening partnerships with pharma, policymakers, and patient organizations, executives said.

Since the company's relaunch in 2023, it has built over 60 engaged communities across 123 rare and complex conditions and partnered with more than 70 patient advocacy groups. Citizen is also collaborating with over 10 pharmaceutical partners.

The company’s efforts began in 2017 as Ciitizen—a startup backed by a16z, Section 32 and Verily—which was acquired by Invitae in late 2021 through a $325 million deal. The genetic testing company had looked to support its programs with a service that would bridge patient data and clinical R&D, Fierce Medtech's Conor Hale reported in November.

However, Invitae filed for bankruptcy this past February—but not before it divested the Ciitizen platform in December 2023, transferring its assets into a new venture launched by its original leadership team.

August Health bags $29M to scale senior living technology

August Health secured $29 million in series B funding to enhance its electronic health record platform for senior living facilities and developed August Intelligence, an AI-enabled care tool for operators.

The series B round was led by Base10 Partners, and existing investors General Catalyst and Matrix Partners also participated, along with new strategic partners Equitage Ventures, the Senior Living Transformation Company and Stanford University.

Recognizing the need for better technology in senior living, Justin Schram, M.D., and Erez Cohen, a startup founder and former Apple engineering leader, founded August Health in 2020. The August Health EHR platform is already the system of record for thousands of communities, their teams, residents and families across the U.S. and in Canada, according to the company.

In a two-year period of rapid growth and development, the platform has expanded to support senior living operators with products including move-ins, medication management, care tracking, billing and payments and analytics.

Communities using August Health report transformative outcomes in resident well-being, operational sustainability and overall performance. Customers have achieved results such as a 23% reduction in incidents, a 20% increase in revenue and millions of dollars in previously untracked care services identified.

Eyebot sets sights on expansion armed with $20M

Startup Eyebot aims to bring 21st-century innovation to vision care to make eye exams more accessible to people. The company, founded in March 2021, develops kiosks—currently in malls, universities, retail stores and grocery chains—to provide a free, 90-second vision test that can also generate a glasses prescription reviewed and verified by licensed eye doctors.

Eyebot raised $20 million in series A funding to expand its kiosks across hundreds of new retail locations, scale its clinical and engineering teams, and deepen its engagement with eye care professionals, the company said.

General Catalyst led the round, with participation from returning investors AlleyCorp, Baukunst, Village Global and Ubiquity Ventures.

Eyebot secured a $6 million seed round last year. The startup has since completed over 45,000 free vision tests and is on track to deliver over half a million annually. Eyebot says it has tested more than 2,500 patients in IRB-approved studies, proving its accuracy matches traditional in-person exams.

"Clear vision shouldn't require months of waiting, high costs, or geographic luck," said Matthias Hofmann, co-founder and CEO of Eyebot, in a statement. "This funding will help us accelerate our expansion, strengthen our clinical partnerships, and bring accessible vision care to millions more people."

Develop Health nets $14.3M to automate prior authorization

Develop Health built a generative-AI-powered platform that automates benefit verification, prior authorization and payer follow-up to reduce treatment delays and manual burden. The startup picked up $14.3 million in series A funding to fuel the company's expansion into the medical benefit market.

The company's core work is helping digital health companies navigate the pharmacy benefit space—spanning GLP-1s and treatments across addiction, neurology, dermatology and psychiatry. Develop Health said it plans to deepen its integrations with both EHRs and PBMs, streamlining and scaling the link between prescribing and coverage, and extend its reach into traditional providers outside of digital health.

The series A round was led by Wing Venture Capital with participation from Afore Capital, J Ventures and South Park Commons. The round brings the company’s total funding to $17.6 million.

Develop Health's EHR-integrated platform plugs into virtual care workflows to verify insurance coverage in real time, generate and submit the correct prior authorization package, follow up and track status continuously, and return structured data back into the provider’s system, all without manual effort from care teams.

Cascala Health closes $8.6M seed round for post-acute care platform

Health tech company Cascala Health raised $8.6 million in a seed round to scale up its post-acute care clinical intelligence platform.

Cascala Health, founded in early 2024 with seed funding from Redesign Health and Flare Capital Partners via its Flare Scholar Ventures pre-seed investment program, delivers a clinically responsible AI intelligence layer that embeds real-time insights directly into clinicians' existing workflows. The company's platform is built around three pillars—Clarity for AI-driven data curation and summarization, Continuity for longitudinal patient views and dynamic risk scoring and Copilot for in-workflow activation.

Cascala's technology integrates with any web-based EMR or population health platform to accelerate decision-making across care transitions, chronic disease management and value-based care programs, according to the company. The platform addresses a significant gap in post-acute care delivery, uniquely positioning the company to transform care transitions at scale.

The seed round was co‑led by Flare Capital Partners and Eniac Ventures, with additional backing from Omega Healthcare Investors, Ziegler Link-age Fund, Tau Ventures, and Digital Health Venture Partners, bringing Cascala's total funding to $11.23 million since its launch in mid-2024.