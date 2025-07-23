Experity, EHR maker for urgent cares, launches AI patient assistant

Experity, a software company for urgent cares, has launched an artificial-intelligence-driven patient assistant.

The HIPAA-compliant tool, Care Agent, aims to streamline and relay information between patients and providers. Available via SMS and secure web chat, its initial capabilities include sharing discharge notes and lab results with patients. It is available for free to any customer using Experity’s EHR.

Additional features, like triage assessments, payment collection and appointment reminders, will debut throughout 2025 and 2026.

Care Agent has been in a pilot phase with more than 40 urgent care clinics, saving them 55,000 pages of paper and reducing door-to-door times, the company said. Its full range of capabilities will be customizable, from pre-visit preparation to real-time assistance and post-visit follow-up. The tool is white-labeled for urgent care organizations, meaning patients can interact with their clinic’s brand and voice.

Experity is a large provider of EHR, patient engagement and revenue cycle management software for urgent care clinics. Traditionally B2B, it has adapted to a B2B2C model as the market has become more of a hybrid of urgent and primary care.

“Times in urgent care are changing,” Ian Lyman, senior vice president of consumer strategy and innovation, told Fierce Healthcare. Urgent care providers are leaning into retail elements, interested in driving patient loyalty with a seamless digital experience “much more like what modern consumers are trained to expect from Big Tech.”

“That care journey, it doesn’t start at the front door of the clinic anymore—it starts from your sofa,” Lyman added. “Technology has to be part of it, and AI is really going to be the key that unlocks it.”

AI can offer a proactive communication approach, automating human tasks and easing provider burden. It can ingest complex information, structure it, respond clearly and feed into the EHR.

“That’s really like the hammer swinging itself, rather than you swinging the hammer,” Lyman explained. Since Experity has its own EHR, the integration with Care Agent can be especially tight.

Like other health tech companies, Experity is investing significantly in AI. Earlier this year, Experity unveiled a network of AI-driven partners. Each one brings its own specialty with the goal of adding value to Experity clients. Experity also plans to release two additional AI products, an ambient scribe and insurance matching at intake, by the end of this year.