Building a Smarter Future: How Our Credentialing Team is Leading the AI Revolution

By Janan Dave, VP of Operations, Verifiable



When I think about the work we do at Verifiable, I’m motivated by knowing that everyday, we’re helping patients gain faster access to high quality care providers. Compliance standards give us a consistent, rigorous way to evaluate providers and protect patients, while expanding that access.



In healthcare, there's so much excitement about how AI can help us advance. We're all hopeful it can tackle big problems like provider shortages and clinician burnout. But the reality is that many AI projects fail to show meaningful benefits, often due to complex challenges like data quality, high integration costs, compliance concerns, and hesitation in adoption. I understand where these concerns come from; healthcare is a complex industry with a need for high levels of oversight. My view, and what we've seen at Verifiable, is that AI isn't here to replace the human element—it's here to collaborate, making our jobs more efficient and allowing us to focus on the work that truly matters.



The Unsung Heroes of Healthcare



When we talk about the most critical bottlenecks in healthcare administration, the credentialing process is near the top of the list. It’s the essential task of verifying a provider’s qualifications, but it's often a time-consuming, manual workflow. Credentialing specialists spend more time on data entry and follow-ups than on the actual work of reviewing verification results and investigating concerns. This creates costly delays, averaging 60 to 120 days, and holds up everything from provider onboarding to billing.



Compounding this challenge is the wave of regulatory pressure from bodies like TJC, NCQA, and CMS. The need for automated audits and continuous quality improvement is more urgent than ever. These regulatory bodies are raising standards across the board, making it more important to balance compliance and speed.



A New Era of Technology in Credentialing



The good news is that we are in a new era of technological evolution. Tech-first platforms, like Verifiable, have already meaningfully reduced administrative burdens and cut turnaround times. The rise of automated primary source verification (PSV) has improved verification times from weeks to mere hours.



But it’s AI and machine learning that are truly transforming our work. They allow for:

Intelligent document processing that "reads" documents and automatically fills out forms, cutting down manual data entry by up to 80%.

that "reads" documents and automatically fills out forms, cutting down manual data entry by up to 80%. Anomaly detection that flags inconsistencies for a specialist to review.

that flags inconsistencies for a specialist to review. Intelligent workflow routing that prioritizes tasks based on urgency and complexity.



Other innovations like data standardization and business intelligence are contributing to a more efficient, accurate system. When combined, all of these capabilities result in a transformed experience for credentialing specialists, one that feels less like jumping over hurdles and more like sprinting down the track.



Verifiable's Differentiated AI Approach



At Verifiable, we've taken a unique approach to AI, putting our in-house credentialing team at the center of innovation. These are the experts with decades of experience who have guided our technology investments every step of the way. They're not just users of our technology; they are co-designers, testers, and quality reviewers.



Our AI strategy isn’t about replacing critical human judgment. It’s about building a smarter system that interprets data, compares it against compliance standards, and flags discrepancies, allowing our specialists to focus on the high-value work of quality review and investigation. This human-in-the-loop approach has enabled our CVO services to achieve an industry-leading ~1-day turnaround time and an impressive <0.5% error rate.



The Future of Credentialing is Human-Centered



The future of healthcare credentialing isn't about technology replacing people—it’s about technology enhancing the human element. Credentialing specialists are shifting their focus from tedious data entry to high-level analysis, exception handling, and building relationships. By doing so, they are adding new value to their organizations by better understanding the risk profile of their entire population, providing enhanced service to providers, and accelerating care and payback.



While we are aware of potential implementation challenges like data migration and staff adoption, a solid strategy is built on phased, thoughtful rollouts, comprehensive training, and clear communication. The ROI is clear: lower labor costs, faster billing, and a significant reduction in compliance risks. But no matter how advanced the technology gets, the human-technology partnership will always be the most critical factor. I couldn’t be prouder of our credentialing team for leading the way — showing what’s possible when expertise and smart technology come together to get high-quality physicians to patients faster.