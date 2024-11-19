Americare taps FeelBetter to tackle polypharmacy risks for patients in long-term care

FeelBetter, a startup that launched six years ago, is expanding its AI-based medication management platform into long-term care through a partnership with Americare.

Founded in 2018 by a team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists and technologists, FeelBetter was developed to address the challenges of medication management for patients taking multiple drugs, or what's referred to as polypharmacy.

The startup is working with health systems like Atlantic Health System and Mass General Brigham and is now expanding into senior care with Americare, one of the largest long-term care and skilled nursing providers in the country. It operates more than 120 senior living communities in Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Mississippi, offering skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care and rehabilitation services.

The provider inked a commercial agreement with FeelBetter following a successful pilot of its technology. Americare now plans to expand its adoption of the FeelBetter platform across more of its facilities, integrating the technology into daily clinical workflows to enable real-time monitoring and decision support.

Patients in skilled nursing facilities and long-term care are mostly seniors that are often take multiple medications for multiple chronic conditions, opening up opportunities for proactive medication management, helping clinical teams identify risks early and act fast to protect residents, said Liat Primor, FeelBetter’s co-founder and CEO.

Americare will use FeelBetter's technology to help pinpoint residents at risk of adverse events due to complex medication regimens.

As part of the expansion, FeelBetter integrated with PointClickCare, a cloud-based healthcare platform for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers and will be available to its customers via the PointClickCare Marketplace.

FeelBetter developed what it calls pharmaco-clinical intelligence that uses a machine-learning-driven approach to addressing medication risks in senior patients living with multiple comorbidities. Its platform identifies patients who are at high risk of near-term hospitalization related to polypharmacy issues, recommends immediate interventions, such as changes to medication regimens, to reduce risks and monitors progress at the individual and population health levels.

The company plans to present the results of the initial Americare pilot at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) Annual Meeting. Conducted across eight Americare facilities and involving 370 residents, the pilot showed that FeelBetter’s AI-powered platform can be used to accurately flag individuals for heightened medication-related risks, enabling more proactive, data-informed care decisions, executives said.

“Polypharmacy is a complex challenge in senior care, and we’re committed to finding innovative ways to address it,” said James Dunham, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Americare. “The pilot results are promising, showing how AI-driven insights can help our teams proactively flag at-risk patients and take early action to prevent potential adverse events. Through this partnership with FeelBetter, our goal is to bring a new level of responsiveness and precision to medication management, with the potential to significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for our residents.”

Expanding into the long-term care and skilled nursing space with Americare marks a significant milestone for FeelBetter, Primor said.

“We’re committed to empowering clinical teams with the tools they need to proactively identify risks and respond quickly, particularly in environments where medication regimens can be complex. This partnership with Americare is an exciting opportunity to foster a proactive care culture that prioritizes the well-being of vulnerable populations," she said.

An industrial engineer by training, Primor spent 13 years in executive positions at Teva Pharmaceutical and observed the complexities that patients face with medication management.

Polypharmacy is a growing public health concern among older adults because the risk of adverse effects or even life-threatening symptoms increases as the number of medications multiples. Polypharmacy accounts for almost 30% of all hospital admissions and is the fifth leading cause of U.S. deaths, studies show. And, about a third of emergency hospital admissions among people 75 years or older might be in part due to medication-related problems.

"For me, it was a quest, how can we actually solve this on scale," Primor said.

She also experienced challenges with the healthcare system firsthand when she had to be on multiple medications during her pregnancy. She observed that physicians often don't have all the medical information about a patient in front of them and doctors also have limited time to review all the information for complex patients. Primor wanted to create solutions to ensure better patient outcomes and improved medication management and she teamed up with co-founder Yoram Hordan to start FeelBetter.