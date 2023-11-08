Amazon's latest perk for Prime members includes discounted One Medical virtual care

Amazon's push into healthcare has focused on making medical services more affordable and convenient.

Building on its One Medical deal, Amazon is now offering a One Medical for Prime membership, including 24/7 virtual care, for $9 per month, or $99 a year. That's $100 less than the standard One Medical membership fee, according to the company.

Prime members can add up to five additional memberships, each for just $6 a month, or $66 annually.

The One Medical for Prime membership fee covers unlimited access to 24/7 virtual care nationwide, including video chats with licensed providers and access to an in-app “Treat Me Now” feature that lets users get fast care for common concerns like cold and flu, skin issues, allergies, urinary tract infections.

“This new benefit is the latest example of how we’re making it easier for Prime members to take care of their health. Prime members also have exclusive access to benefits from Amazon Pharmacy, including RxPass, which lets members get as many eligible medications as they need for one flat fee of $5 per month and have them delivered free to their doors in two days or less, and Prime Rx, which helps members save up to 80% on prescriptions when not using insurance at Amazon Pharmacy and over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide," said Jamil Ghani, vice president, Amazon Prime, in an Amazon Health blog post.

Virtual care is available nationally, and members don’t incur any additional costs for on-demand virtual care services—it’s all covered by the membership, according to the blog post.

Prime members who sign up for the service and live near one of One Medical's 220 brick-and-mortar clinics can also schedule same and next-day remote or in-person appointments at one of its primary care centers.

For office visits, customers use their insurance or pay out of pocket. One Medical also accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, the company said.

"When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health, and realize better health outcomes,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health, in the blog post. “That’s why we are bringing One Medical’s exceptional experience to Prime members—it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy.”

Amazon’s $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical made big waves when it was announced in July 2022. The deal expanded Amazon's reach into primary care as it now officially operates 220 clinics in 29 metropolitan areas. The deal also gives Amazon rapid access to the lucrative employer market as One Medical works with more than 8,500 companies and has a trove of member health data.

Launched in 2007, One Medical operates as a membership-based, tech-integrated, consumer-focused primary care platform offering care at brick-and-mortar clinics as well as near-site and work-site care along with virtual health services.