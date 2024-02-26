b.well Connected Health raises $40M to scale platform unifying patient data

b.well Connected Health, maker of a platform unifying patient data, has announced a $40 million series C funding round.

The round was led by Leavitt Equity Partners, which will see its managing partner and principal added to b.well’s board. Also joining the board is the head of digital health at Samsung, a company b.well is working with.

The funding and expertise will help scale the company, according to the announcement. The company had previously raised at least $60 million.

b.well, a Fierce 15 2022 winner, was founded by a former executive at UnitedHealthcare whose daughter suffered a near-fatal medical error because two EHRs were not connected to one another. That led to b.well, which aims to give consumers one-stop, mobile access to all their health data.

It works to unify a patient’s data by connecting a variety of stakeholders, including doctors, pharmacies, labs and devices, in one platform. Its network of providers includes Walgreens, Northwell Health and others. It also provides personalized content that guides patients to take specific actions, harnessing behavioral psychology and game theory to engage the consumer in their health journey.

"b.well's unique approach of using open standards with a consumer's own digital identity credential will enable more consumers frictionless access to their health data across systems," Ryan Howells, principal at Leavitt Partners and executive director of the CARIN Alliance, said in an announcement. The CARIN Alliance is a bipartisan, multi-sector collaborative working to advance consumer-directed exchange of health information. "It's something we've advocated for in the CARIN Alliance and I'm so excited to make this dream a reality with [CEO and founder Kristen Valdes] and her team."

b.well was an early integrator of identity-proofing tools into its consumer health platform, using verified demographics for enhanced security and patient data matching.

At HLTH 2023, biometric identity verification company Clear unveiled a partnership with b.well to embed its tech to help patients better access and control their health data with one account. The feature is aimed at reducing the need for repetitive log-ins. Another recent integration with Samsung Health aims to give Galaxy smartphone users control over their longitudinal health records.

"b.well is rearchitecting the backend of healthcare, empowering organizations to build connected ecosystems of care and compete in a market where value is increasingly defined by choice, transparency, and shoppability," b.well's Valdes said in the announcement.