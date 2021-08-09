TytoCare teams up with Epic to integrate remote monitoring data into patients' records

As part of the digital health boom, healthcare providers want to better integrate data from devices and remote patient monitoring platforms into patients' health records.

TytoCare, maker of an at-home medical exam and telehealth device kit, is stepping up its partnership with electronic health record giant Epic to enable providers to access device data directly within the EHR.

The integrated workflow enables health systems to easily access TytoCare-generated data in a patient's EHR and enables clinicians to access TytoCare exam data directly within Epic medical records software, according to company executives.

TytoCare's collaboration with the University of Miami Health System in June 2020 helped drive the Epic integration.

University of Miami student-athletes and staff utilized TytoHome devices to capture vitals and share exam data with University of Miami Health System physicians. If an athlete's vitals were outside normal ranges, they were contacted to conduct an asynchronous TytoCare exam, requiring them to log in to two apps—MyChart and the TytoCare app.

The new integration allows users to log in to just one app, MyChart, and use TytoCare's "exam and share" feature, according to company executives.

In 2019, TytoCare joined Epic's App Orchard marketplace, enabling health organizations to offer the integrated telehealth service to their care providers and patients for telehealth visits and access to patient data.

With this new integration, all patients part of healthcare organizations using both Epic and TytoCare will be able to log in to the application and transition into the TytoCare app. TytoCare is using APIs to post patient vitals directly into a patient's EHR.

The company also is leveraging messaging and notification capabilities to direct clinicians to launch the TytoCare exam viewer to review audio, video and images submitted by the patient.

"We are thrilled we were able to expand our integration in MyChart, enabling health organizations to drive better care through easier access and a more informed care pathway for each patient," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare, in a statement. "Consumers demand frictionless experiences in all aspects of their lives, and as telehealth continues to remain a vital piece of the healthcare landscape, it's crucial telehealth systems provide users with a seamless experience that includes remote patient monitoring capabilities."

TytoCare's hand-held examination kit enables users to perform physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen and lungs as well as measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many non-acute and chronic conditions.

Last year, the company rolled out artificial-intelligence-powered features to enable its telehealth platform to perform diagnostic capabilities. The TytoCare product consists of an app and a mobile device with modular attachments for various types of exams, including an otoscope for the ears, stethoscope for heart and lungs and a tongue depressor for the throat.

In March, TytoCare scored an additional $50 million in series D funding in a development that doubles the company’s valuation, the company reported. That round of funding was a continuation of the company’s series D round, which began in April 2020 when it raised $50 million. The company has raised $155 million to date.

TytoCare has experienced strong adoption during the pandemic and sees growth in telehealth among hospitals, insurers and health systems. The company's revenue more than doubled in 2020. Last year, TytoCare performed 650,000 telehealth examinations globally, the company said.

"The University of Miami Health System is always looking for new ways to incorporate technology that helps us deliver seamless patient care within MyChart," said David Reis, Ph.D., vice president and chief information officer of University of Miami Health System, in a statement.