TBD Health enters B2B space, partners with digital health companies Folx Health, Wisp

TBD Health, a hybrid sexual health provider, is launching an enterprise offering for digital health companies.

Initial customers include Folx Health and Wisp. The former will have access to TBD Health’s at-home STD/STI test kits and diagnostics lab, and the latter to two brick-and-mortar clinics.

“We’re allying ourselves with other mission-driven companies … so we can work together to solve care gaps,” TBD cofounder and co-CEO Daphne Chen told Fierce Healthcare.

Folx Health, a telehealth provider focused on the LGBTQ+ population, can now provide its members with TBD Health’s at-home sexual health test kits and leverage its CLIA-approved lab, which offers next-day results.

“As a company with a deep belief that healthcare should be accessible and free of judgment for everyone, we couldn’t be prouder to partner with TBD Health and offer our queer and transgender community of members with next-day STD and STI test results,” Liana Douillet Guzmán, CEO of Folx Health, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Wisp, a telehealth sexual and reproductive health provider, will now be able to refer its patients to TBD Health’s clinics in Denver and Las Vegas.

Through this partnership, Wisp patients will have direct access to TBD Health’s gender-inclusive sexual healthcare, including STI testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) prescriptions, treatments for urinary tract infections, birth control and more. This partnership aims to unify a fractured healthcare landscape through virtual and in-person communication and care.

TBD, which to date has been direct-to-consumer, opened its second in-person clinic last October. Its home testing kits cover most of the U.S. except New York. It has a 50-state telemedicine practice for sex coaching.

TBD doesn’t take insurance. For its enterprise offerings, it will pass on the cost to the companies it works with, per Chen.

“What's wonderful about working with startups is you kind of evolve with each other,” Chen said, adding that TBD is excited to share learnings and resources with Folx and Wisp while also potentially soft-launching new products.

“Often, companies like ours get pitted against each other,” Chen said, “because there’s this idea that we're all kind of scrambling for the same VC dollars, or the same customer, and we just really don’t believe that.”

Instead, Chen said, healthcare companies should be working together to help solve problems in a highly complex and fragmented system.

“There is room for everybody, especially in sexual health, which has been neglected as a category in healthcare,” Chen said.