'Podnosis': What’s next for health tech investing in 2024?

The digital health and health tech sectors had a tough year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating through a turbulent hype cycle. Startups witnessed a significant slump in funding, and public markets didn't quite live up to expectations. However, amid these market trials, 2023 revealed some silver linings for the sector.

This week on "Podnosis," Sofia Guerra and Steve Kraus from Bessemer Venture Partners sit down with Fierce Healthcare's Heather Landi to discuss the health tech sector's performance, unraveling the factors that contributed to its current state. They share what it will take to get health tech out of its current market lull and explore whether we’ll see a rebound in IPOs this year.

They also share their big predictions for health tech in 2024, like who is making it to the other side and who will be left in the digital health graveyard.

