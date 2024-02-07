'Podnosis': Catching up with the Fierce 15 of 2019 (part 2)

This is the second part of our series reconnecting with Fierce 15 winners from 2019, the first year Fierce Healthcare published the list of 15 private companies engaged in pioneering work

This week on "Podnosis," we catch up with the leaders of Elemeno Health and Digital Diagnostics, both recognized as Fierce 15 winners in 2019.

First up, Fierce’s Anastassia Gliadkovskaya chats with Arup Roy-Burman, M.D., the founder and chief medical officer at Elemeno Health. Roy-Burman reflects on Elemeno’s evolving mission to democratize information and its entry into new markets, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next, Fierce’s Noah Tong catches us up with Digital Diagnostics. The Iowa-based company rose to prominence because of its AI system that enabled a specialist diagnosis for diabetic retinopathy in a primary care setting. Noah interviews CEO John Bertrand about the company’s global expansion, its approach toward value-based care and the future of AI.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: