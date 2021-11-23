Patient engagement platform Luma Health picks up $130M to automate provider-patient communications

Luma Health, a platform that automates provider-patient communication, has raised $130 million in series C funding.

The San Francisco-based company aims to simplify patient outreach and reduce administrative burdens by automating aspects of the care experience like appointment reminders, scheduling and patient education. Its platform integrates with over 80 electronic health record systems.

Founded in 2015, the company has raised $160 million to date.

FTV Capital led the series C round with participation from previous investors.

“In the tight-knit community of enterprise healthcare, word of Luma Health has gotten out,” said Adnan Iqbal, Luma Health co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “With this investment, we will continue to meet the demands of leading healthcare delivery systems nationwide and deliver on our promise to our customers: helping transform the complexities of healthcare into convenient, seamless experiences for their patients.”

More than 550 health systems, hospitals, federally qualified health systems and clinic networks across the U.S. currently use Luma Health.

With its growth in partnerships, Luma is on track to serve nearly a quarter of all Americans by 2022, with plans to scale internationally in the future, the company said.

The company has seen nearly 900% growth over the past three years.

RELATED: Many top health systems still behind on digital patient access, report finds

With direct-to-consumer digital health companies on the rise, more patients are demanding consumer-centric approaches from their providers, especially in their communication tools.

In response, many health systems are turning to platforms like Luma Health to help them better connect with patients and relieve some front-desk administrative burdens.

A September analysis from Kyruus found a quarter of the largest U.S. health systems use virtual assistants or chatbots.

The report noted that nearly half of consumers want the ability to schedule their medical appointments online, and more than half would switch providers to be able to do so.

Luma Health will use its latest funding to continue developing its platform and ensuring equitable access to care, the company said.

“Luma Health delivers. They are a special partner of Banner—we evaluated over 100 possible partners and picked Luma since they have the most comprehensive platform that offers unique integration opportunities with Cerner,” said Jeff Johnson, vice president of innovation and digital business at Banner Health. “We rely heavily on Luma's exceptional team members to provide us the support we need to power our digital transformation. We believe they are the future—their platform runs patient engagement for Banner, allowing us to transform faster, deliver efficiently and innovate rapidly.